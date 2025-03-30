Undue Academic Delays

Despite nearly two years passing since the approval, there has been no significant development regarding the course's launch. This suggests either inefficiency or a deliberate lack of priority given to the course. A few months ago, I heard from some university officials that everything was in apple-pie order for the introduction of the law course at South Campus and that it was only a matter of days before it would be launched. However, I am unsure what transpired thereafter, as no headway has been made since, and the process remains at a standstill.

The university administration must provide clear answers, as their prolonged inaction has left students frustrated. This delay raises serious concerns about the efficiency of decision-making within the institution.

Recently, in response to a query by MLA Bijbehara, Dr. Bashir Veeri, it was stated in the Legislative Assembly that“modalities and necessary arrangements” were being made for introducing the BBA-LLB course among others. However, no clear timeline or progress report has been shared with the public.

Why the BBA-LLB Course is Crucial for South Kashmir

The introduction of the BBA-LLB course at South Campus would have far-reaching benefits, particularly for students in South Kashmir. The districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian have a combined population of 2,329,830, with Anantnag at 1,078,692, Pulwama at 560,440, Kulgam at 424,483, and Shopian at 266,215. Despite this large population, students from these districts, if interested in law, have to either travel long distances to Kashmir University's main campus or seek admission outside the region, often at significant financial costs.

A local law program at the South Campus would make legal education more accessible and affordable, particularly for students from economically weaker backgrounds. Many families in South Kashmir struggle to afford relocation expenses. Introducing this course at the South Campus would significantly reduce these financial burdens. Moreover, having a dedicated law faculty in South Kashmir would encourage more students to pursue legal careers and thereby strengthen the legal profession in the region.

Moreover, Kashmir University's main campus is already overburdened with law students, making it difficult to maintain an optimal student-faculty ratio. Establishing a law faculty at the South Campus would help alleviate this pressure, ensuring smaller class sizes, better faculty-student interaction, and improved teaching quality and academic performance.

According to Schedule III, Rule 11, Clause 17, Part 4 of the Bar Council of India Rules, the teacher-student ratio for law courses must be 1:40. However, this standard is not strictly followed in many law institutions across Jammu and Kashmir due to high student intake.

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir has three government universities and seven private law colleges offering LLB and BA.B programs. These include the University of Kashmir, University of Jammu, and Central University of Kashmir, along with private institutions such as Kashmir Law College, Vitasta School of Law and Humanities, KCEF Law College, and Sopore Law College in the Kashmir division. In the Jammu division, law colleges include KC Law College, Dogra Law College, and Ashoka Law College.

Despite the availability of these institutions, overcrowding remains a significant issue, leading to a failure in maintaining the prescribed teacher-student ratio. Introducing a BBA-LLB course at South Campus would help distribute the student load, making it easier to uphold Bar Council guidelines and enhance the overall quality of legal education in the region.

All three government universities and seven private law colleges in Jammu and Kashmir offer BA.B courses. Introducing the BBA.B course at the South Campus would provide students with more academic choices, catering to those interested in both business and law. This expansion would enhance career opportunities, diversify legal education, and align with evolving professional demands, ensuring a broader and more flexible learning experience for aspiring law students in the region.

Conclusion

Given the unjustified delay, immediate steps must be taken to fast-track the introduction of the BBA-LLB course at South Campus. The university administration should publicly announce a clear timeline for its launch, setting a firm deadline to ensure that all necessary arrangements are completed within a defined period. To prevent further setbacks, the recruitment process for both permanent and guest faculty should begin in advance, ensuring that staffing is in place before the course commences. The administration can no longer afford to offer excuses-legal education must be made accessible to every deserving student in the region. It is time to deliver on promises and make education truly accessible for all students of South Kashmir.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

