Amir Extends Eid Al Fitr Greetings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani took to Twitter to share his warm congratulations to the people of Qatar and beyond.

He expressed his best wishes, stating: "Congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. May Allah return it to us and to you with abundant goodness, health, and happiness."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, also conveyed his Eid greetings, extending his sincerest congratulations to His Highness the Amir, the people of Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.

The Prime Minister stated: "I extend my warmest greetings and congratulations to His Highness the Amir of Qatar, to the generous Qatari people, and to the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. We ask Allah to accept our good deeds and yours, and to return this blessed occasion with goodness and blessings for all. May Allah continue to bless Qatar with security and prosperity."