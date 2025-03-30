Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's Bomb Strike Causes Damages, Injuries In Kupiansk

2025-03-30 03:14:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the center of Kupiansk with a guided aerial bomb, hitting a five-story residential building.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reports this on Telegram , as per Ukrinform.

"The enemy struck central Kupiansk with a guided aerial bomb. As a result, a 53-year-old woman was injured. People may be trapped under the rubble," the statement says.

Also, a car caught fire, and five other vehicles were damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene, clearing the debris and searching for survivors.

Later, the regional chief reported that the number of injured had increased to three.

"A 61-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were also injured," Syniehubov stated.

Read also: Russian forces strike Kupiansk , injuries reported

Earlier reports indicate that over 10 private houses and a cemetery were damaged in Kupiansk by Russian bombs.

