Russia's Bomb Strike Causes Damages, Injuries In Kupiansk
Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reports this on Telegram , as per Ukrinform.
"The enemy struck central Kupiansk with a guided aerial bomb. As a result, a 53-year-old woman was injured. People may be trapped under the rubble," the statement says.
Also, a car caught fire, and five other vehicles were damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene, clearing the debris and searching for survivors.
Later, the regional chief reported that the number of injured had increased to three.
"A 61-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were also injured," Syniehubov stated.Read also: Russian forces strike Kupiansk , injuries reported
Earlier reports indicate that over 10 private houses and a cemetery were damaged in Kupiansk by Russian bombs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment