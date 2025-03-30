Akhunzada Calls For Unity, End To Differences

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KANDAHAR (Pajhwok): Islamic Emirate supreme leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada on Sunday stressed elimination of differences in his speech on the occasion of Eidul Fitr at the Eidgah Mosque in southern Kandahar province.

The supreme leader led Eidul Fitr prayers offered at the central mosque of Eidgah.

Maulvi Haibatullah Akhundzada in his speech before the prayers emphasized unity and the elimination of differences.

He said the enemies of Muslims were united and hell-bent on destroying their strength and creating differences among them.

“The secret of the success of the jihad against NATO and America in Afghanistan was this unity and the help of God.”

He said propaganda was being used to create a distance between the Islamic Emirate and the people.

The propaganda was aimed at showing leaders of the Islamic Emirate as incompetent and to distance the people from the system.

In his speech, he emphasized obedience:“See me as an imam, this obedience is a commandment of Islam, this community is organized, there is order, it has a leader, if I order, you obey, if you do not obey, then you will be involved in wars like before.”

He said after the defeat of the former Soviet Union civil war erupted in the country due to the absence of a leader and tribal governments.

He also called on wealthy Afghans to help the poor.

