Armenian Armed Forces Once Again Resort To Provocations
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the evening of March 29 and the morning of March 30, the Armenian armed forces made three attempts to carry out reconnaissance flights over Azerbaijan Army positions near the Gerenzur settlement using unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.
Thanks to the alertness of the Azerbaijan Army units, these provocative actions by Armenia were effectively thwarted.
The Units of the Armenian armed forces also fired repeatedly on Azerbaijan Army positions from the Gorus, Basarkechar, and Chambarak regions using small arms.
