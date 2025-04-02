Waqf Bill Introduced To Mask Govt Failures: Akhilesh Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, sharply criticised the government, saying that the introduction of the Waqf Bill symbolised its failures.

While participating in the debate on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha, he questioned the coherence of terms like "Unified Waqf Management", suggesting that the Bill's essence, whether articulated in English or Hindi, remained incomprehensible.

Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite claiming to be the world's largest political party, was embroiled in internal leadership disputes and was unable to decide on its party president.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded by contrasting the BJP's approach with that of opposition parties, which he claimed select their national presidents from a narrow circle of five individuals, often within a single family.

HM Shah emphasised the BJP's vast membership base, arguing that it required time to elect its leader.

He humorously remarked that Yadav himself could remain president for the next 25 years, highlighting the difference in leadership styles.

Turning to the discourse surrounding Waqf, the SP chief condemned the intertwining of commerce with religious matters. He criticized the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for fixating on the figure of 30, likening him to the Hindi idiom "Tees Maar Khan", and noted that the Chief Minister repeatedly cited "thirty times ten thousand crores," extending his commercial rhetoric even to the sacred Kumbh.

Further scrutinising the government's stance, Yadav questioned the claim that Defence and Railway lands unequivocally belonged to India, expressing agreement but challenging whether these lands were immune to sale.

He argued that a more pressing concern than Waqf land was the territory where China had established villages, suggesting that the Bill was crafted to suppress inquiries. He called upon the government to disclose the number of villages settled by China in his (Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju) home state.

Yadav demanded transparency regarding the lives lost during the Kumbh, emphasising the universal reverence for the event. He criticized the government's portrayal of the Maha Kumbh as a once-in-144-years occurrence and highlighted its claim of Rs 100 crore preparations for it. Lamenting the reported loss of 30 lives, he urged the administration to provide a comprehensive list of casualties. He accused the government of conflating religion with commerce, questioning the efficacy of its digitalisation efforts and demanding accountability for the thousands reportedly lost.

Reflecting on the nation's diverse cultural fabric, Yadav highlighted the recent Eid celebrations, noting that it has long been a tradition for leaders from all political parties, including the BJP, to participate in such events. However, he expressed concern over the unexplained restrictions imposed this year, suggesting the possibility of a conspiracy.

He acknowledged Minister Kiren Rijiju's adherence to the teachings of Lord Buddha, emphasizing inclusivity despite differing beliefs in scriptures like the Puranas and Upanishads. He underscored the importance of embracing diversity while cautioning against delving into matters of other religions to avoid provocation.

Turning his attention to the Bihar elections, Yadav expressed curiosity about the number of women candidates the BJP would field. He accused the BJP of using the new Bill to obscure its failures, alleging that the focus on marking Waqf land was a diversion from addressing the deaths of Hindus during the Maha Kumbh.

He also addressed allegations of firing on“kar sevaks” (during agitation for the Ram temple in 1990), asserting that no FIR had been lodged against his party and urging the government not to divert attention from core issues.

Speaker Om Birla intervened and asked him to focus on the Waqf Bill debate.

Concluding his remarks, Yadav reiterated his broader critique of the government's approach, blending sharp commentary with calls for transparency and justice. He emphasized the need for accountability and inclusivity, urging the administration to address pressing concerns rather than diverting attention with new legislation.