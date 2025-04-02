Amit Shah & Akhilesh Yadav’S Lighter Exchange In LS Over Party President

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Amid the uproar and heated debate between the ruling party and the Opposition over the Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha witnessed some lighter moments between Home Minister Amit Shah and SP President Akhilesh Yadav.

Both leaders took jibes at each other over the respective party presidents, though they kept smiling through the exchange, keeping the moment lighter.

The 'jibe war' started when SP supremo stood up in the Lok Sabha to put forth his objections and arguments on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. While slamming the BJP and the Centre over discriminatory amendments in the legislation, he said that the party that projects itself as the world's largest hasn't been able to hold elections for party president.

Home Minister Amit Shah was quick to counter the SP supremo over the party president's dig.

“For family-run parties, it is very easy to pick their presidents. But, the BJP with its over 12 crore party workers, undertakes an extensive exercise to elect its leader,” Union Home Minister remarked.

Further slamming the dynasty and family-run parties in the House, apparently hinting at the grand old party and others, Amit Shah took a pointed jibe at Akhilesh Yadav and stated,“You will remain party president for the next 25 years.”

Amit Shah's direct dig at SP president left the latter red-faced, following which he resorted to other issues to target the government.

Akhilesh accused the Centre of targeting the Muslim community by bringing contentious amendments in the Waqf Bill and also of depriving them of their ownership rights.

He further stated,“There is a fight within the BJP leaders to prove who is the 'worst Hindu' and stated that this was being done to garner support from one community.