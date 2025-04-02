IPL 2025: 'I Was Captain, Now I’M Not But Mindset Remains Same,' Says Rohit On His Role In MI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Rohit Sharma, one of the most successful players in the history of the IPL, opened up on how his role has evolved over the years within the Mumbai Indians setup, from adapting to new roles to leading the team to glory. He said a lot has changed since he started, but his passion and desire to win games and trophies for the franchise have never changed.

Rohit has slumped to his worst IPL starts since 2020. He has failed to put up his best in the first two three of the ongoing IPL 2025, getting dismissed for a duck in the campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings. He failed again in the game against the Gujarat Titans, which MI lost by 36 runs on Saturday, scoring only 8 runs, followed by a score of 13 in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he came as an Impact Sub.

"Since I started, things have obviously changed. I used to bat in the middle order; now, I open the innings. I was the captain; now, I'm not. Some of my teammates from our championship-winning seasons are now in coaching roles. So, roles have changed, a lot has changed, but mindset remains the same.

"What I want to do for this team has not changed, and that is to go out there and win games and trophies. That is what Mumbai Indians are known for. Over the years, we have won trophies and turned games around from situations no one believed in. That is what MI and Mumbai are all about," Rohit said on JioHotstar's special feature 'Charcha with Rohit Sharma'.

Rohit, who is the most successful IPL captain of all time with five title to his name, further spoke about the new players who have joined Mumbai Indians this season and said, "Guys like Trent Boult, who have been here before, bring a lot of experience and understand MI's culture. Then we have Mitchell Santner, the New Zealand captain, who adds both experience and class. Players like Will Jacks and Reece Topley bring variety, while Ryan Rickelton is an exciting young prospect."

"Each of these players adds something different to the team, and when you bring that together as a collective unit, it makes a big impact. We also have several young Indian players with great potential, and I am looking forward to playing alongside them. My immediate goal is to win the TATA IPL trophy and bring the glory back to Mumbai Indians," he added.