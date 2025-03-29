403
China Offers Humanitarian, Financial Aid To Myanmar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Beijing, March 29 (KUNA) -- China offered humanitarian and financial aid to Myanmar, which was struck by a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake, the Chinese News Agency (Xinhua) said on Saturday.
The Red Cross Society of China said in a statement that it has sent emergency relief supplies and dispatched its international rescue team to support rescue and recovery efforts in Myanmar, (Xinhua) reported.
The supplies include 300 tents, 2,000 blankets, 600 folding beds and relief family kits that can meet demands of 2,000 affected families.
The Chinese government announced a decision to provide around USD 13.8 million in emergency aid to combat the earthquake, in response to a request from the Myanmar government. (end)
ams
ams
