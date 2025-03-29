403
Scholarships This Week
|Scholarship Name 1:
|The Cadence Scholarship Program 2025-26
|Description:
|The Cadence Scholarship Program 2025-26 provides financial assistance to Indian nationals pursuing undergraduate and professional courses in select regions (Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, or Hyderabad).
|Eligibility:
|Must be an Indian national residing and studying in one of the eligible regions. For undergraduate courses, applicants should have passed Class 12 with a minimum overall score of 60% (current Class 12 students may apply based on previous records). Must come from a lower-income group. Preference will be given to STEM students, female students, and eligible specially-abled or transgender candidates.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Financial support for covering key educational expenses.
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-05-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|QR Code:
|Scholarship Name 2:
|The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) 2025
|Description:
|The Doon School Scholarship Examination (DSSE) is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Doon School, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The scholarship exam is open to male students entering Class 7 or 8, whose families may find it difficult to pay the school fees.
|Eligibility:
|This is open to Indian male students. Applicants must be between 11 to 13 years old as of 30th September 2025. Students must be promoted to Class 7 or 8 in the upcoming academic year.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|An opportunity to pursue studies at the Doon School with financial assistance in the form of scholarship.
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-04-2025
|Application mode:
|Online and offline via email at [email protected]
|Short Url:
|QR Code:
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Flipkart Foundation Scholarship 2024-25
|Description:
|Flipkart Group is committed to strengthening the retail sector including the Kirana Stores which form a significant part. As part of our endeavour, the Flipkart Foundation is supporting a scholarship for children of Kirana Store Owners to make them future-ready. This scholarship is dedicated to empowering children of Kirana Store Owners enrolled in professional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) undergraduate programs.
|Eligibility:
|Applicants must be currently studying in the 1st year of professional undergraduate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) courses at government colleges in India parent must be a Kirana Store Owner (KSO).Applicants must have scored at least 60% in their Class 12 exams annual family income should not exceed INR 5 lakh from all sources.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Fixed scholarship of INR 50,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|16-04-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|QR Code:
