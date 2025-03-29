403
Previous Pakistani Premier Gets Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
(MENAFN) Previous Pakistani Premier Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned, has been put forward for the Nobel Peace Prize due to his leadership and dedication to advancing human rights and democracy.
The nomination was announced on early Saturday by members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA), an advocacy organization formed in December of last year. The group is also affiliated with the Norwegian political party, Partiet Sentrum.
"We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, have nominated Mr. Imran Khan the former Prime Minister of Pakistan to the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan," Partiet Sentrum stated on X.
In 2019, Khan was previously nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his contributions to promoting peace in South Asia.
Each year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations, from which they choose the laureate through a meticulous eight-month process.
Khan, who is also the founder of Pakistan’s primary opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been imprisoned since August 2023. In January, he was sentenced to 14 years in jail in connection with charges involving abuse of power and corruption.
