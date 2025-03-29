AD Ports Group And Columbia Group Establish Joint Venture To Enhance Fleet Management

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

AD Ports Group and Columbia Group have announced the formation of a joint venture, Noatum – CSM Limited, aimed at optimizing vessel operations through advanced fleet management systems. This collaboration seeks to enhance the management of AD Ports Group's ocean-going fleet and extend services to third-party vessels.

The partnership integrates Columbia Group's expertise in fleet management and AI-driven performance analytics with AD Ports Group's diverse fleet and ship management experience. The joint venture will be based in the UAE and will offer services including crew management, procurement, training, and compliance.

A key feature of this collaboration is access to Columbia Group's Performance Optimisation Control Room , a digital platform designed to monitor and improve vessel efficiency. The POCR enables predictive maintenance, optimized fuel consumption, and emissions tracking, allowing operators to make informed decisions based on real-time performance metrics.

Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO of the Maritime & Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, stated that the partnership represents a significant advancement in maritime asset management. He emphasized the commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of services with exceptional operational competency and expertise.

Mark O'Neil, President and CEO of Columbia Group, highlighted that combining Columbia's global expertise with AD Ports Group's strong presence in the Middle East will drive operational excellence and innovation in the region's maritime sector.

