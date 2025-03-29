Autogo Initiates Robotaxi Trials In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Autogo, a UAE-based autonomous mobility solutions provider under Kintsugi Holding, has commenced trials for its RoboTaxi service in Abu Dhabi, aiming for full-scale operations by 2026.

The initial phase involves deploying several autonomous vehicles in select areas of the city, with plans to expand the fleet and coverage area in the coming years. These trials are conducted in close coordination with Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre to ensure alignment with local transport strategies and regulatory standards.

Autogo's initiative reflects the UAE's broader commitment to integrating advanced technologies into its transportation infrastructure. The country has been proactive in adopting autonomous vehicle solutions, positioning itself as a leader in smart mobility within the region.

Kintsugi Holding, the parent company of Autogo, is recognized for its focus on technological innovation and sustainability. The company has been involved in various projects, including the development of AI-powered electric vehicles for military applications and initiatives in autonomous racing. These endeavors underscore Kintsugi's dedication to advancing autonomous mobility solutions.

The introduction of RoboTaxi services in Abu Dhabi is expected to offer residents and visitors a convenient and sustainable transportation alternative. Autonomous vehicles have the potential to reduce traffic congestion, lower emissions, and enhance overall road safety.

The UAE has previously witnessed collaborations in the autonomous vehicle sector. For instance, Uber partnered with China's WeRide to launch its first international robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi, integrating autonomous vehicles into the Uber platform. Such collaborations highlight the growing interest and investment in autonomous mobility solutions within the region.

As Autogo progresses with its trials, the company plans to gather data and insights to refine its technology and operational strategies. The feedback from these trials will be instrumental in addressing challenges related to autonomous driving in urban environments and ensuring a seamless experience for passengers.

