Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Austrian Chancellor: Ukrainian People Deserve Just, Lasting Peace

2025-03-28 07:11:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Austria will continue providing humanitarian, financial, and political support to Ukraine and will assist the country on its path to achieving a just and lasting peace, according to Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

As reported by Ukrinform, Stocker made this statement on X following his conversation with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Just had a good exchange with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Assured him of Austria's continued humanitarian, financial and political support," Stocker wrote.

The Austrian Chancellor also announced that a high-level Austrian business delegation would visit Kyiv the folowing week.

Stocker emphasized that the Ukrainian people deserve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

"We will support every step towards this goal," he vowed.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Shmyhal and Stocker also discussed bilateral economic cooperation and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia during their meeting on Friday.

Photo: x.com/_CStocker

