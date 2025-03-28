Austrian Chancellor: Ukrainian People Deserve Just, Lasting Peace
As reported by Ukrinform, Stocker made this statement on X following his conversation with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
"Just had a good exchange with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Assured him of Austria's continued humanitarian, financial and political support," Stocker wrote.
The Austrian Chancellor also announced that a high-level Austrian business delegation would visit Kyiv the folowing week.
Stocker emphasized that the Ukrainian people deserve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.
"We will support every step towards this goal," he vowed.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Shmyhal and Stocker also discussed bilateral economic cooperation and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia during their meeting on Friday.
Photo: x.com/_CStocker
