Another Group Of Ukrainian Children Taken By Invaders To Russia - National Resistance Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian occupiers continue the forced deportation of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region to the Russian Federation.

The National Resistance Center said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

As many as 39 children from the occupied areas of Rubizhne, Kreminna, Lysychansk, and Svatove have been taken to the Klyazma sanatorium in the Moscow region. The deportation is carried out under the pretense of "rehabilitation" and "recovery”. The occupiers claim to offer a "home-like atmosphere" and "medical examinations," but the National Resistance Center describes this as part of a hybrid genocide.

Police show how Russians recruit Ukrainian teens for terror attacks

The National Resistance Center highlights that these children are being isolated from their homeland, language, culture, and the truth. "According to the occupation fund itself, more than 1,200 children from the temporarily occupied territories have already undergone 'rehabilitation'. This is a large-scale violent operation with all the characteristics of a war crime," the Center emphasized.

The National Resistance Center added that the forced transfer of children from occupied territories constitutes a violation of international law and is classified as a war crime.

As previously reported, Ukraine has successfully returned 1,247 children who were illegally taken to Russia.