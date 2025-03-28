The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop To 1 Million Users On Base

74% of $NATO's 1 trillion token supply was distributed in one of the largest airdrops ever - now trading live on Uniswap, AscendEX, and Poloniex

The Nation Token ($NATO), a decentralized token on the Base blockchain, has announced its official launch following a historic airdrop to one million active Base wallets. As of today, $NATO is trading live on Uniswap, Poloniex, and AscendEX.

In December 2024, 74% of the total 1 trillion $NATO supply - 740 billion tokens - was airdropped evenly to 1 million randomly selected Base wallets, with each wallet receiving 740,000 $NATO. This marks one of the largest and most distributed token airdrops in blockchain history. Uniswap liquidity has been locked until January 1, 2030, reinforcing the commitment to long-term decentralization. The contract address for $NATO on Base is: 0xd968196fa6977c4e58f2af5ac01c655ea8332d22

Why the Nation Token Was Created

$NATO was born out of a growing concern with the direction of many modern cryptocurrencies - specifically, the increasing trend toward centralization. From token allocations to liquidity control and governance influence, too many projects are dominated by a small group of insiders, leaving everyday holders with little to no say.

The Nation Token aims to break that pattern by creating a truly community-owned and community-governed asset, where every decision and milestone is driven by the people, aligning of its mantra of #PowerToThePeople. A governance platform is currently in final development to enable token holders to vote on proposals and roadmap decisions - completing one of the final pillars of $NATO's decentralization framework.

Momentum and Growth

Following its initial Uniswap listing (paired with WETH), $NATO saw growth in trading activity. In the two weeks following, both Poloniex and AscendEX listed $NATO (paired with USDT), resulting in a 10x increase in trading volume according to the team. Additional exchange listings are already in the pipeline.

To drive further awareness and participation, the team has launched a community growth campaign at

Participants can compete for a $1,000 USDC monthly prize pool, split among the top 50 leaderboard members, based on engagement and learning activities around the project. This gives a further incentive for both airdrop recipients, as well as new token holders to retain their tokens.

For more information about The Nation Token and its mission, users can visit

About $NATO – The Nation Token

is a decentralized community-owned token built on Base, that resulted from one of the biggest airdrops in the chain's history, as 1 million wallets received a share of 740 billion tokens. The project focuses on fair distribution, transparency, and long-term community governance.