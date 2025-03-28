JD Martin Expands Representation With Leviton In Oklahoma

This strategic alignment was made possible through the efforts of Larry Myers from Myers & Associates. Larry will play an integral role in ensuring a smooth transition of Leviton to JD Martin and has committed to providing consulting services over the next year. This move brings additional JD Martin resources to support Leviton's growing product and service portfolio and to capture new opportunities.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Leviton in Oklahoma," said Greg Baker, President and CEO of JD Martin . "This strategic move not only strengthens our collective reach but also mirrors our shared vision to deliver best-in-class solutions and local expertise to our partners across the region."

The move brings additional JD Martin resources to support Leviton's growing product and service portfolio. JD Martin is pleased to welcome Brandie Holland, also from Myers & Associates, as a full-time team member. In her role as Leviton Champion for JD Martin in Oklahoma, Brandie will play a key role in strengthening our collaboration and enhancing customer experience. Brandie will serve as a key liaison between JD Martin and Leviton customers in the region.

Contact:

Brandie Holland

Leviton Champion – Oklahoma

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (405) 938-1799

For more information, visit or .

SOURCE JD Martin Co.