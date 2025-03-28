Algerian Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif Praises Her Training Experience At Aspire Academy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Algeria's Olympic boxer Imane Khelif has praised her training experience at Aspire Academy as she concluded her training camp in preparation for the 2025 World Boxing Championships to be held in Liverpool, United Kingdom.



In a statement, Khelif remarked that conducting her training camp at Aspire Academy was the best opportunity she could have hoped for. She described the institution as outstanding, having hosted numerous champions, national teams, and squads in the past, and expressed gratitude for the invaluable support and hospitality provided by the Qatar Boxing Federation, which worked tirelessly to ensure the camps success.



The Algerian champion went on to say that she felt completely at home and found all the conditions ideally suited for focusing on the upcoming World Championships in Liverpool. She voiced her ambition to surpass the silver medal she earned at the 2022 World Championships in Istanbul.



In her closing remarks, Khelif encouraged Aspire Academy students to remain steadfast in pursuit of their goals, emphasizing that success is within reach for those who combine diligence with unwavering determination. She also pointed out how remarkable it is that Aspire offers a chance to balance academics with sports training, urging students to make the most of it.



Emane Khelif is one of the most prominent international athletes who have chosen Aspire Academy as their training camp destination, joining an elite list of international champions who have benefited from the Academy's state-of-the-art facilities.



Among the prominent figures who have trained at Aspire is Polish Olympic champion Anita Wlodarczyk, the world record holder and three-time Olympic gold medalist in the hammer throw, who trains regularly at the Academy.