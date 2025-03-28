Famous Indian Brands Captivated The Catwalk Of Moscow Fashion Week

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Playing a key role in the global fashion landscape, Moscow Fashion Week enables designers to showcase their collections, setting the stage for unique and innovative creations in front of the global fashion community, which includes international fashion magazine editors, experts, stylists, and a broad audience. Indian designers achieved tremendous success with their recent showcase at this prestigious event.



FDCI presents Samant Chauhan at Moscow Fashion Week



In the span of six days at Moscow Fashion Week, designers from Russia, Indonesia, the USA, South Africa, China, Spain and beyond graced its catwalks with their exquisite collections. The bustling schedule comprised over 90 dynamic shows, with a remarkable 200 brands choosing Moscow Fashion Week as the perfect platform to showcase their creations in a multitude of innovative formats.



This season, two renowned Indian brands, FDCI presents: CoEK - Khadi India and Samant Chauhan , unveiled their collections at Moscow Fashion Week. CoEK - Khadi India places a strong emphasis on the quality of materials, embodying the ethos of conscientious fashion, a vital aspect in the rapidly emerging country. The captivating collection, rich with unique essence, wowed the Moscow audience with its vibrant, multi-layered designs. A masterful fusion of cotton, wool, and silk resulted in extraordinary creations that captivated all in attendance. The show's unique atmosphere was further enhanced by the musical accompaniment, evoking a compelling journey to India.



Samant Chauhan 's collection mesmerized with its exquisite craftsmanship, featuring opulent materials, intricate layering, delicate lace fabrics, inlaid textiles, and silk embroidery.“Russia has a growing appreciation for diverse fashion influences, and we see a strong synergy between Indian craftsmanship and Russian aesthetics. The market presents exciting opportunities for brands that emphasize intricate detailing, sustainable practices, and cultural storytelling-values that define our brand. We believe Indian fashion can find a unique space in Russia, blending heritage with contemporary style,” said Samant Chauhan .

Moscow Fashion Week stands out as a beacon of innovation, propelling the fashion economies of emerging regions to new heights. This prestigious global stage not only provides a spotlight for participants to unveil their distinct cultural legacies but also artfully presents them through the modern lens of contemporary fashion, blending tradition with trendsetting flair.



Designers at Moscow Fashion Week derive inspiration from the vibrant energy of bustling metropolises as well as the serene beauty of nature. Take, for instance, the Russian brand White Ocean , whose outerwear collection effortlessly blends classic silhouettes with contemporary trends like sleek cuts, statement shoulders, and the essential layering beloved by urban dwellers. The brand's ethereal down jackets and versatile double-sided coats are the epitome of style and functionality, perfect for unpredictable weather conditions. Another standout from Moscow Fashion Week, Les Noms , draws from nature's intricate shapes and earthy hues, translating them into exquisite pieces like asymmetrical draped dresses, billowy bombers, and elegant kimonos for both women and men.