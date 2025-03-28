Inaugural High Performance Expo In Charlotte, NC Racing To June 2025 Finish Line

Richard "The King" Petty has seen a lot of changes in racing and performance over the years... but the High Performance Expo? "That's something special!" Learn more at TheHPX

Event brings automotive aftermarket together for the first time in the epicenter of auto racing

Domestic exhibitors take center stage; growing multi-billion dollar US industry is the focus

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural High Performance Expo (HPX), the exclusive business and enthusiast show hosted by the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA), is less than 70 days away from opening the doors of the Charlotte Convention Center to welcome exhibitors, automotive pros, experts, and enthusiasts from the auto racing and performance industry. HPX 2025 will be held Tuesday, June 3 through Thursday, June 5. The first two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) are reserved for B2B professionals and buyers, while on the last day (Thursday), enthusiasts are invited to join.

"Everyone is looking for that new fresh event in 2025 and the High Performance Expo is it!" said Dana Teague, general manager of HPX. "This is the first clean slate show in decades, and our team of industry experts and insiders have carefully crafted a modern expo experience for exhibitors and buyers featuring vibrant displays, high quality educational programming, networking opportunities, and interactive experiences for car fans everywhere."

HPX's Blue-Ribbon Advisory Council , comprised of a wide-variety of auto racing and automotive-related aftermarket industry leaders and industry experts, has provided valuable feedback and contributions to zero in on the issues exhibitors and attendees care about most – focusing on boosting profitability, qualified buyers, engaging customers and enhancing market positioning with actionable strategies that address many of the issues facing the industry.

As a result, HPX 2025 is where professionals and enthusiasts will come together to:



Hear business leaders and industry experts discuss the current and future state of the racing and performance landscape.

Discover new products and technologies through innovative displays and experiences.

Participate in modern educational seminars led by industry experts and to increase knowledge and performance.

Elevate a company brand or image through sponsorship opportunities.

Take advantage of networking opportunities with industry peers, decision makers, sponsors and exhibitors.

Celebrate the multi-billion dollar racing and performance industry.

Participate in exciting demonstrations with industry pros. HPX LIVE plans include exhibitions, enthusiast experiences, motorsports talent, food trucks, merchandise, swap meet and more!

Domestic Exhibitors to take Center Stage at HPX

North Carolina has a long history of being at the forefront of racing innovation and excellence. From the moonshine runners of the 1920s to today's leading-edge racing teams and facilities, the state has been the hub for motorsports in the United States for over a century.

"North Carolina's auto racing, performance and aftermarket industry plays a vital role in the state's economy and in the lives of countless people of this region," said Greg Walter, president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway and charter member of the HPX Advisory Council. "HPX's focus on domestic companies and manufacturers will help support and grow an important industry to so many people."

Exhibitors range in size and scope from Sunoco, Stock Car Steel & SRI Companies, Classic Industries, to Scoggin-Dickey and more. Manufacturers are welcome to email interest in securing exhibit space.

HPX Opening General Session:

The inaugural show's opening general session on Tuesday, June 3 will feature a moderated panel of industry icons providing their perspectives on how leaders can accelerate individual and team performance, how to unlock an organization's growth potential and the importance of creating a people-first culture. The power panel will be moderated by Winston Kelley, executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Specific details related to the opening general session speaker lineup with be released soon.

HPX Theater Powered by Engine ProTM:

The HPX Theater powered by Engine ProTM will feature a series of 20-minute "Power Talks" on automotive racing, performance and the aftermarket Tuesday – Thursday.

"Engine ProTM is excited to participate in the new HPX event, and we wanted to do more than just exhibit. We believe the HPX Theater offers more than an education opportunity - it serves as a platform for industry experts to share their knowledge, elevating the capabilities of the entire industry and empowering the next generation to excel in our market segment," said Tim Odom, the president of the AAM Group.

Topics and speakers will be announced closer to the show.

PerformancePLUS Competition:

The PerformancePLUS Competition will be a high-octane showcase of eight select brands during the show's New Product Introductions starting at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 3. This product showdown will feature presentations by HPX exhibitors pitching their recent innovations and hottest designs hitting the performance marketplace and take place in the HPX Theater powered by Engine Pro.

Eligible products must have an introduction or launch date between June 2024 – June 2025. Competing exhibitors will each give a three minute presentation on their innovation or product followed by a two minute Q&A session with the audience. A panel of judges will select the winning product while the audience will award the "People's Peak Performance Pick" from the eight competing brands.

HPX Modern Education Line-Up:

Elevating attendees' skills and accelerating success is the focus of HPX 2025's education sessions, each designed to deliver real-world tactics and strategies that can be put to work immediately. On Wednesday, June 4, attendees can dive into a morning of punchy 45-minute sessions at the Charlotte Convention Center covering everything from creating new revenue and supercharging a brand to nailing next level performance and future-proofing business.

8:00am - 8:45am



Your Marketing Sucks: Here's How to Fix It and Grow Your Business

REVenue : Steal Sales Strategies from Million Dollar Businesses

Building Your Brand : Strategies from the Side Hustle Millionaire

Driven to Succeed : Winning Insights from Motorsports Champions

Fast-Track Your Career : Insights from High-Performance Industry Leaders Communicate Like a Pro : Supercharging Your Message

9:00am - 9:45am



Wide Open or Full Stop? The Economic Outlook for Automotive Businesses

The Road Ahead : Tech, Regs, and What's Driving the Future of Cars

The Good, The Bad, and The Rulebook : Inside the World of Sanctioning Bodies

Engineering the Edge : R&D Insights on Racing Engines, EVs, and Calibration

Dialed In : The Suspension Innovations Shocking On-Road, Off-Road, and Racing Full Throttle Branding : Building a Corporate Identity That Leads the Pack

Total Value Concepts Hosting Track Prep and Maintenance Seminar:

The educational series will include a two-day seminar for racetrack operators at the zMAX Dragway in Concord, NC, covering all aspects of racetrack preparation and maintenance. Workshop participants will gain practical experience (both classroom and hands-on at the track) using Total Venues Concepts complete equipment inventory – including every piece of equipment typically used at a racetrack to ensure a record-setting and consistent race surface.

"For years, I have been requesting one of the big shows conduct an on-site seminar to share my expertise in preparing a championship-level racetrack," said Kurt Johnson, president and majority owner of Total Venue Concepts. "HPX is giving us the chance to facilitate a hands-on drag racing track preparation event at the zMAX Dragway."

North Carolina Motorsports Association's Annual Industry Awards Ceremony

The North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA) will hold its 2025 annual Tribute in Motorsports Award Ceremony at the Charlotte Convention Center (CCC) during HPX, on Wednesday evening, June 4.

Tickets for the NCMA Industry Awards Ceremony are on sale through HPX registration. Individual tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities are available. HPX attendees and exhibitors are invited to join the celebration.

Drag Racing Takes Spotlight at HPX with Poole-Adams Racing Partnership

In 2025, Poole-Adams Racing, Inc., and HPX will continue their partnership centered around a mutual love of drag racing.

The team's two Chevrolet COPO Camaro dragsters will don the HPX livery as the 2025 NHRA season gets underway to highlight the inaugural trade show in Charlotte. The Poole-Adams' Chevrolet COPO Camaros will again compete in the NHRA Stock Eliminator Division 2 series.

Poole-Adams Racing will also be an exhibitor at HPX 2025, which will be the racing team's first time as an exhibitor at any show. In addition to one of the HPX COPO Camaros, Poole-Adams will be displaying a new drag car entry from an emerging OEM relationship, and marketing and selling exclusive drag racing parts and kits engineered and developed with key manufacturers during the building of this new entry.

HPX LIVE Powered by MotorTrend

The excitement transfers over to enthusiast-focused weekend activities at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and the zMAX Dragway as plans for a multitude of racing-related activations on Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 come together.

MotorTrend Group and the High Performance Expo (HPX) announced last fall that the two have formed a strategic alliance to bring the best of business and enthusiast elements to the inaugural HPX. Additional details related to the weekend activities are being finalized and will be available soon.

Registration and Housing is Open:

HPX registration and housing for HPX at the Charlotte Convention Center is OPEN. Registration options include a VIP Experience, All-Access Pit Pass and Thursday Enthusiast Pass. Don't miss any of the action!

For more information on HPX 2025, go to . HPX is on Instagram @HighPerformanceExpo, and on YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook @TheHPX.

The inaugural High Performance Expo (HPX), the exclusive business and enthusiast show hosted by the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA), will be held from June 3-5, 2025, at the Charlotte Convention Center (CCC), followed by weekend activations at HPX LIVE at the zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, in partnership with MotorTrend (June 6-7). The event will bring together all segments of the automotive aftermarket industry for the first time in the heart of the auto racing community.

About the High Performance Expo

HPX's mission is to advance the automotive industry, racing, and the high-performance lifestyle. The High Performance Expo is dedicated to advancing the business of the automotive aftermarket. HPX will be a modern customer-focused expo for car enthusiasts and professionals. The first HPX is scheduled for June 3-5, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina

About the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA)

NCMA is the leading organization for motorsports in North Carolina. NCMA is committed to promoting, preserving and advancing this thrilling sport. Founded in 2002 to promote and serve the motorsports community in North Carolina, the association has members that range from race teams and tracks to attorneys and accountants. Its mission includes legislative representation at the state level to ensure that the industry's best interests are served. NCMA also offers opportunities for members to interact as well as attend seminars that benefit the self-employed as well as large corporations.

Media Contacts:

High Performance Expo

Dan Flores

[email protected]

313.418.2374

Pam Flores

[email protected]

313.590.9627

SOURCE High Performance Expo

