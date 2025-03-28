Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
4 Chinese Held For Gold Smuggling At Kabul Airport

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Four Chinese nationals have been arrested at Kabul International Airport on charges of attempting to smuggle 678 grams of raw gold.

Abdullah Farooqi, a spokesman for the Border Police, told Pajhwok Afghan News Pajhwok Afghan News that the suspects were detained by security forces while trying to transport the gold from Kabul to China.

