4 Chinese Held For Gold Smuggling At Kabul Airport

KABUL (Pajhwok): Four Chinese nationals have been arrested at Kabul International Airport on charges of attempting to smuggle 678 grams of raw gold.

Abdullah Farooqi, a spokesman for the Border Police, told Pajhwok Afghan News Pajhwok Afghan News that the suspects were detained by security forces while trying to transport the gold from Kabul to China.

