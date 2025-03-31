KEENON Robotics Marks A New Milestone With The Unveiling Of The Humanoid Robot XMAN-R1 And The Latest KLEENBOT Additions

XMAN-R1: Engineered to Serve

KEENON Robotics presents XMAN-R1, a humanoid robot developed to interact with people and collaborate with other KEENON robots, such as the DINERBOT T10, KLEENBOT C30, and KEENON S100. It is designed to enhance task coordination and expand service possibilities across a wide range of commercial settings, with continued advancements expected to refine its integration with KEENON's robotic solutions.

With ongoing advancements in intelligent learning and task optimization, XMAN-R1 is expected to continuously improve coordination with other robotic solutions and adapt to changing service requirements.

Advancing Cleantech Solutions with the Latest KLEENBOT Models

With the addition of the C40, C55, and C20, the KLEENBOT series now provides solutions for every environment. These new releases elevate KEENON's cleaning robotics offerings into a comprehensive, all-scenario lineup, supporting businesses in maintaining high hygiene standards efficiently and reliably.

The KLEENBOT C40 , with a 65 cm minimum pass-through width, is designed for small to medium-sized commercial spaces, handling surfaces like short-pile carpets, tiles, wood, and marble. Its 40 cm scrubbing and vacuuming width ensures efficient cleaning in tight areas. The triple-brush system completes sweeping and scrubbing in one step, followed by fast drying after scrubbing. Equipped with 10 detection components, it navigates complex environments smoothly. Maintenance is simplified with a one-step dust box and dirty water tank swap, enabling quick vacuum-scrub mode switching. Additionally, key components like roller brushes and suction bar can be easily disassembled for efficient upkeep. The C40 is compatible with KEENON's App and Cloud Platform for real-time monitoring and task scheduling.

Designed for large commercial spaces, the KLEENBOT C55 features a 55 cm cleaning width and a high-capacity water tank, making it well-suited for extended operations. The triple-brush system effectively removes tough stains, while its 11.6-inch display provides real-time status updates. With support for multi-robot collaboration, automatic recharging, and resume-cleaning functions, it enhances operational efficiency in venues such as malls and airports.

With a 35 cm slim body, the KLEENBOT C20 can access dust accumulation spots, making it ideal for compact spaces like convenience stores and offices. It operates with a dual-tank system, ensuring clean water is used for every cleaning task while dirty water is automatically collected. A modular design enables quick removal and replacement of components like side brushes and dust box, simplifying maintenance.

With embodied intelligence and advanced AI, the XMAN-R1 and KLEENBOT series continue to enhance KEENON's robotics ecosystem, driving multi-form service robotics and comprehensive cleaning solutions. These innovations are designed to address the evolving needs of industries like retail, hospitality, healthcare, and industrial sector while positioning KEENON for future advancements in automation, intelligent service, and smarter operational efficiencies.

