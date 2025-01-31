(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Brazilian announced on Friday (31) the opening of Saudi Arabia's ornamental fish to Brazil. According to a statement from Brazil's of Foreign Affairs , Saudi authorities have approved the International Veterinary Certificate (IVC) for fish exports from Brazil.

Saudi Arabia is one of Brazil's largest trading partners in the Arab world. Last year alone, the Brazilian agricultural sector exported USD 2.7 billion worth of products to the country, with highlights including meat, the sugar-alcohol complex, cereals, flours and preparations, and the soy complex.

The government announced that, with these new agreements, Brazilian agribusiness has secured 320 new international market opportunities since early 2023. According to the statement, these results stem from the joint efforts of Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia wants Brazil in its mining industry

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Silas Stein/DPA Picture Alliance/AFP

The post Saudis open market to ornamental fish from Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency .