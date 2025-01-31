Saudis Open Market To Ornamental Fish From Brazil
Date
1/31/2025 2:11:03 PM
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – The Brazilian government announced on Friday (31) the opening of Saudi Arabia's ornamental fish market to Brazil. According to a statement from Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Saudi health authorities have approved the International Veterinary Certificate (IVC) for fish exports from Brazil.
Saudi Arabia is one of Brazil's largest trading partners in the Arab world. Last year alone, the Brazilian agricultural sector exported USD 2.7 billion worth of products to the country, with highlights including meat, the sugar-alcohol complex, cereals, flours and preparations, and the soy complex.
The government announced that, with these new agreements, Brazilian agribusiness has secured 320 new international market opportunities since early 2023. According to the statement, these results stem from the joint efforts of Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia wants Brazil in its mining industry
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
©Silas Stein/DPA Picture Alliance/AFP
The post Saudis open market to ornamental fish from Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
MENAFN31012025000213011057ID1109153924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.