Minister Of Public Health Visits Al-Aman Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Minister of Public H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud visited Al-Aman Hospital, which has a bed capacity of (106) beds.

H E was briefed on the various medical services provided by the hospital, and listened to an explanation about it from the medical teams working there.

The hospital's services include 40 activities, including: surgery, internal medicine, emergency, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, radiology, dentistry, laboratory, and supportive healthcare such as speech and language therapy, nutrition, physiotherapy, and audiology.

H E was accompanied during the visit by Dr. Mazen Al Jaidah, CEO of Al Jaidah Holding.

The visit comes within the framework of the Ministry of Public Health's keenness to support the private health sector, and work to increase its participation in providing health care services in the State of Qatar with high quality levels.

H E recently inspected a number of government hospitals and primary health care centers, during which he was briefed on the progress of work in providing health services to the population, and he also listened to the comments of a number of reviewers and working teams.