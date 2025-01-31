Observer Ranks Ruder Finn #2 On Annual PR Power List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Observer named Ruder Finn "a force for innovation with bold moves and future-facing strategies," under CEO Kathy Bloomgarden, "blending creativity and to redefine strategic communications". Ruder Finn was recognized for driving the AI charge with the launch of proprietary AI optimization tool rf, bold new acquisitions to build on digital marketing and B2B storytelling, and key new hires to sharpen expertise in various industries.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized by Observer as one of today's most powerful and influential PR agencies," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "It's about treating every relationship like it's your most important-whether client, colleague, or partner. Our strategy continues to challenge the traditional expectations of PR as we strengthen brand perception and reinforce trust for clients, and integrate emerging tech in everything we do."

As Observer noted "this year's PR Power List is as much a testament to the evolution of media... and the shifting to individuals and micro-communities, influencers, streamers and niche digital brands... as it is to the evolution of public relations."

In addition to being ranked as one of Observer's top PR firms, Ruder Finn was recently named among PRWeek's Best Places to Work, Inc's Best Workplaces and a Top 10 Agency on PRovoke's Global Creative Index.

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise-Healthcare, Technology, Brand Experience, Leadership and Workplace-with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit .

