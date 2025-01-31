The 2025 Hudson Valley Marathon At The Walkway Over The Hudson Back For The Third Year In A Row With Brand New Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alpha Win is thrilled to return to the beautiful Walkway Over the Hudson for the annual Hudson Valley Marathon on May 4, 2025. This one-of-a-kind race offers the opportunity to compete on a beautiful path across the bridge and onto a rail trail in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Alpha Win is excited to unveil some new features of the race and announcements for its third year, including Marathon prize money, a brand-new run club challenge, and returning event sponsors.The Marathon distance will now offer a cash prize to the top five overall winners in the male and female divisions. The first-place winners will receive a $1,000 prize, followed by $750 for second place, $400 for third, $250 for fourth, and $100 for fifth.The Marathon, along with the Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and 1 Mile run offered, all begin on the iconic Walkway Over the Hudson. The Walkway is the world's longest elevated pedestrian bridge and remains an iconic historic landmark. The Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K courses then continue out onto the scenic Dutchess County Rail Trail for a shaded, flat run.“We are excited to be partnering again with the Walkway Over the Hudson, Dutchess County, and the Hudson Valley Rail Trail,” says CEO and race director Tommy Struzzieri.“We are proud to provide the community with a fun and exciting way to be active.”The Hudson Valley Marathon and Half Marathon will also feature a brand-new run club challenge this year. Running clubs from across the tri-state area are invited to compete together for exclusive rewards and discounts, bragging rights, and to connect with other clubs and athletes. With cross-country style scoring, each club's top five finishers in the Marathon and Half Marathon earn points based on their finishing positions (1st = 1 point, 2nd = 2 points, etc.). The club with the lowest total score wins. Interested athletes can register their run club at hudsonvalleymarathon/run-club-challenge.Alpha Win is pleased to welcome back many returning sponsors for the event this year. Sponsors for the 2025 event include Naccarato Insurance, Imedview, Ulster County Tourism, Morgan Stanley, M&T Bank, Clapper Structural Engineers, Pepsi, Northwest Mutual, Markertek, Royal Carting, and Binnewater. The Hudson Valley Marathon will also feature a post-race Beer Garden by Newburgh Brewing Company with a commemorative can.Experience the beauty and history of the Hudson Valley firsthand by joining Alpha Win at the Hudson Valley Marathon at the Walkway Over the Hudson. With five distances to choose from, athletes of all ages and skill levels are invited to celebrate the sport of running by participating in the Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, or 1 Mile race. For more information and to register for the event, visit hudsonvalleymarathon. Interested sponsors and vendors can submit an inquiry at hudsonvalleymarathon/sponsors.About Alpha WinAlpha Win is a triathlon and running event operator based in Saugerties, New York. Since its founding in 2011, Alpha Win has produced more than 135 triathlons and running races all over the United States. Alpha Win's Vision is simply reflected in their motto since 2011,“A Distance for Everyone,” and is achieved by producing multiple race distances in desirable destinations that are geared to each participant's unique level of training, endurance capacity and personal goals. Alpha Win is dedicated to providing the professional quality of a national event producer while delivering the personalized service of a local race organizer. Visit for more information.

