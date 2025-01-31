Wimi Develops FPGA(Field-Programmable Gate Array)-Based Digital Quantum Computer Verification Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi ) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") provider, today announced the development of an FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array)-based digital quantum computer verification technology, an innovative advancement that takes quantum computing to new heights.

WiMi has developed a new computing model, the "digital quantum computer," in which quantum bits (qubits) are treated as discrete entities - finite state machines (FSMs), referred to as "digital qubits." Digital qubits are operated on by specific digital quantum gates, whose behavior is similar to logic gates in classical computing, but with a design more closely aligned with the principles of quantum mechanics. WiMi's digital qubits represent and manipulate quantum states in digital form, allowing them to be validated and implemented through traditional digital circuits.

FPGA, as a flexible hardware architecture, offers the capability of dynamic reconfiguration, making it an ideal platform for the implementation and verification of digital qubits. By implementing digital quantum gate chains in FPGA, it is possible to simulate and validate quantum computing behavior within a classical computing architecture. This approach not only provides repeatability and reliability but also significantly reduces the complexity and cost of hardware implementation.

WiMi has designed a prototype of digital qubits on FPGA, describing the transformation rules of their quantum states using Hardware Description Language (HDL). These quantum states are discretized into different digital states, and digital quantum gates are responsible for converting between these states. For example, a simple Hadamard gate chain was implemented on FPGA to simulate the state transition of qubits. This design validates the feasibility of the FPGA-based digital quantum computing model.

The digital quantum gate chain is a core component of WiMi's digital quantum computer. By implementing these gate chains on FPGA, key operations in various quantum algorithms are simulated. For example, in the simulation of Shor's algorithm, WiMi implemented a set of digital quantum gate chains that control non-trivial states. These gate chains are distributed across multiple logic units in the FPGA and enhance computational efficiency through parallel processing and pipelining techniques. Additionally, a FPGA-based verification platform is used to validate the digital quantum computer. On this platform, the behavior of digital qubits can be monitored in real-time, and interaction with classical computing systems is possible via external interfaces. This platform not only demonstrates the theoretical and simulation consistency of the digital quantum computer but also verifies its operability on actual hardware.

The behavior of digital qubits is described using a finite state machine. This model maps each quantum state to a discrete state and simulates state changes in quantum computing through state transitions. WiMi uses state diagrams to represent the possible states of each qubit and the transitions between them. This approach enables precise simulation of the behavior of qubits during operations.

When constructing digital quantum gate chains, different combinations of quantum gates are designed based on the specific requirements of quantum computations. For example, for Grover's algorithm, WiMi designed a series of quantum gate chains that control state flips to accelerate the search process. Each gate chain consists of a series of logic gates, and when implemented on FPGA, optimized logic unit configurations are used to maximize computational efficiency and resource utilization.

Given the limited resources available on FPGA, efficiently utilizing these resources became a key challenge in the development of this technology. By optimizing the logical design of the gate chains, the usage of FPGA's logic units was reduced, and computational efficiency was improved through timing optimization and parallel processing. Additionally, FPGA's dynamic reconfiguration feature was leveraged to implement a reconfigurable digital quantum computing architecture.

WiMi's FPGA-based verification platform provides an efficient and repeatable testing environment. Compared to traditional quantum computing simulators, this platform can more accurately capture the behavior of digital qubits and offers real-time debugging and monitoring capabilities. By digitizing quantum computing problems and implementing them using FPGA, the cost of hardware development is significantly reduced. Traditional quantum computer development often requires expensive quantum devices, while WiMi's digital quantum computer can be implemented using existing FPGA hardware, effectively lowering the investment in experimental equipment. As a coprocessor, the digital quantum computer can seamlessly integrate with classical computing systems. Through FPGA-based interfaces, efficient collaboration between classical and quantum computing can be achieved, opening up broad application prospects for future hybrid computing systems.

As technology continues to evolve and mature, WiMi's FPGA-based digital quantum computing solution can be applied to a wide range of practical scenarios. The core advantage of quantum computers lies in their ability to handle complex computational tasks such as big data analysis, cryptography, and optimization problems, which are key areas in the current development of information technology. By integrating digital quantum computers with classical computing systems, this technology enables the creation of an efficient hybrid computing platform, leveraging the unique advantages of quantum computing for problems that classical computers cannot solve. At the same time, the flexibility and reconfigurability of FPGA make this platform highly adaptable to various computational needs, whether in research laboratories or industrial applications, offering broad prospects for practical deployment. As the digital quantum computer verification technology continues to mature, it will serve as a crucial driving force in the popularization of quantum computing, guiding the transition from theory to practical application and ultimately leading to a comprehensive revolution in computational science.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WiMi ) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED