Awards And Events Mark Grand Lakes' Year In Angola

2024 reinforced the presence of the Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO) representative in the African country

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The year 2024 was marked by events, awards and celebrations at Grand Lakes Veículos , a representative of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO). The company which belongs to Adone Holding received the awards for Best After-Sales Service and Best Sustainability Project after participating for the second year in the High Performance Program, created by the automotive for importers in Latin America and Africa, during an event held in São Paulo (SP).According to José Roberto Colnaghi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adone Holding, the award for best after-sales service was validation of the efforts made over the years.“We have been in Angola since 2007 and overtime we have learned to understand the country's particularities and needs. Today we have a team of over 250 employees,” says Colnaghi.Last year, the company also had the support of major brands to promote the 2nd edition of the Corrida Integração. The event also focused on well-being and health aimed to bring together customers, partners, suppliers, employees and also collect food to benefit two important social welfare institutions in the Angolan capital, Atos and Baluarte.“It was not just a race, but a way to celebrate life, well-being and physical and mental health. An opportunity to show that through sport,we can create connections between people and strengthen partnerships”, says the director of Grand Lakes, Geraldo Kulaif.Grande Lakes also participated in the 39th Luanda International Fair (FILDA), the largest trade promotion event in the country. Around 300 people, including customers, potential customers, Angolan government authorities and journalists visited the venue. The event offered business opportunities in several areas, especially transportation, food and beverages, machinery and equipment and home and construction.“It was a great moment to present our cargo transportation solutions to the international market and offer, especially to African countries, options that complement the transportation development strategies of several countries,” celebrates Grand Lakes director Geraldo Kulaif.To close the year, the company participated in Fenatran 2024, the largest transportation fair in Latin America, and received the Team's Choice Africa Award - 2024, promoted by Randon, at an event held in Atibaia (SP).For 2025, Grand Lakes is already preparing for the next edition of the Luanda International Fair - FILDA, which will coincide with the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the country's independence from Portugal. A large exhibition is expected in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), with the presence of companies from several countries and Angolan cultural attractions.

