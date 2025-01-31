Gentex Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter and Calendar Year 2024 Highlights:



Fourth Quarter 2024



of $541.6 million



Gross margin of 32.5%



Income from operations of $89.8 million



Net income of $87.7 million

Earnings per diluted share of $0.39

Calendar Year 2024



Net sales of $2.31 billion , a new annual sales record



Gross profit margin of 33.3%



Net income of $404.5 million



Earnings per diluted share of $1.76



Full Display Mirror ® ("FDM") unit shipments of 2.96 million, a 21% increase compared to calendar year 2023



Cash returned to shareholders of $316.5 million, a 23% increase compared to calendar year 2023





$206.1 million in share repurchases (6.4 million shares) $110.4 million in dividends

Fourth Quarter 2024

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported net sales of $541.6 million, a decrease of 8% compared to net sales of $589.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Light vehicle production decreased by 6% quarter over quarter in the Company's primary markets of North America, Europe, and Japan and Korea. Compared to the beginning of the quarter forecast, production weakness in the Company's primary markets combined with vehicle build-mix weakness to drive the lower-than-forecasted revenue. The combination of these two factors resulted in a revenue shortfall of approximately $45 - $50 million versus the Company's beginning of quarter forecast. "During the fourth quarter, there was significant weakness in our primary markets that impacted both light vehicle production volumes and product mix during the quarter," said Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing. "We believe that a number of our OEM and Tier 1 customers looked to improve their incoming inventory levels during the quarter, and built a weaker mix of vehicles versus the trends we have seen over the last several quarters. As an example, approximately one half of our revenue shortfall in the fourth quarter came from lower-than-expected full display mirror unit shipments. Unfortunately, these changes all occurred within the quarter causing a significant variance from our beginning of quarter forecast."

The gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 32.5%, compared with a gross margin of 34.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from the lower-than-expected sales levels, weaker product mix, and the inability to leverage overhead costs. These factors more than offset the positive tailwinds from purchasing cost reductions that were achieved throughout calendar year 2024.“The gross margin during the fourth quarter was significantly lower than our anticipated margin performance for the quarter. However, when we model the gross margin impact from the lower-than-forecasted revenue due to the lower vehicle production and the lower full display mirror shipments, we would have had a quarter very similar to the margin in the fourth quarter of last year,” concluded Downing.

Operating expenses during the fourth quarter of 2024 were up 22% to $86.5 million, due to staffing and engineering related professional fees, with total operating expense for the quarter also impacted by intangible asset impairment charges of $8.9 million related to a technology acquired in 2020.“Our operating expenses for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 have been elevated as we expand our engineering capability to focus on the many new product launches currently underway and to help support the R&D activity necessary to execute our product roadmaps. It is worth noting that operating expenses, net of impairment charges for the quarter, grew at the lowest rate of the year,” said Downing.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $89.8 million, compared to income from operations of $132.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company had an effective tax rate of 10.3%, which was driven by the foreign derived intangible income deduction, provision-to-return adjustments, and other discrete benefits.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, net income was $87.7 million, compared to net income of $116.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.39, compared with earnings per diluted share of $0.50 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Calendar Year 2024

For calendar year 2024, the Company's net sales were $2.31 billion, an increase of 1% compared to net sales of $2.30 billion in calendar year 2023, representing the highest annual sales in Company history, despite light vehicle production in 2024 that decreased year-over-year by more than 4% in the Company's primary markets. The Company's revenue outperformance in 2024 versus the underlying market was driven primarily by growth in FDM unit shipments.

For calendar year 2024, the gross margin was 33.3%, compared to a gross margin of 33.2% for calendar year 2023. Gross margin improvements were primarily the result of supplier cost reductions and lower freight costs, though these benefits were largely offset by weaker than expected product mix, higher labor costs, and the inability to leverage fixed overhead costs due to the lower-than-forecasted revenue for the year.“Despite the many headwinds that impacted revenue and gross margins in 2024, we were able to continue to make improvements to the gross margin profile of the Company. The improvements made in 2024, combined with our targeted improvements for 2025, provide the roadmap and plan to achieve a target of approximately 35% gross margin by the end of 2025," concluded Downing.

For calendar year 2024, operating expenses increased 17% to $311.4 million, compared to operating expenses of $266.9 million for calendar year 2023. "Net of the impairment charges discussed previously, the total operating expense for the year was in-line with our forecasted operating expenses for 2024. The Company has been investing heavily in engineering capability over the last two years in order to support the elevated rate of launches driven by customer awards, to accelerate our research and development activity necessary to execute the new technologies and product roadmaps showcased at CES, and to fund R&D activity required to achieve product redesigns in support of our cost improvement initiatives. The plan for 2025 is based on a much lower growth rate in operating expenses for the year as we believe the new base line of engineering spend is sufficient to support our current engineering initiatives,” concluded Downing.

For calendar year 2024, the Company's effective tax rate was 14.3%, compared to an effective tax rate of 15.2% for calendar year 2023. The decrease in the tax rate in 2024 was primarily driven by an increased benefit from the foreign derived intangible income deduction and R&D tax credits, compared to 2023.

Net income for calendar year 2024 was $404.5 million, compared to net income of $428.4 million in calendar year 2023.

Earnings per diluted share for calendar year 2024 were $1.76, compared to earnings per diluted share of $1.84 in calendar year 2023.

Segment Sales

Automotive net sales during the fourth quarter of 2024 were $531.3 million, compared to $578.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For calendar year 2024, automotive net sales were $2.26 billion, compared to $2.25 billion in 2023. For the year, FDM unit shipments increased 21% to 2.96 million units, which more than offset a 6% decrease in automotive mirror shipments compared to 2023.

Other net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes dimmable aircraft windows, fire protection products and medical products, were $10.3 million, a decrease of 2% compared to Other net sales of $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fire protection sales increased by 5% and dimmable aircraft windows decreased by 23% for the fourth quarter of 2024, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Medical product sales were $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 for the e-Sight product which launched in the third quarter of 2024. Other net sales for calendar year 2024 were $48.6 million, compared to Other net sales of $44.6 million in calendar year 2023. Fire protection sales in 2024 increased 4% year-over-year, while dimmable aircraft windows increased by 9% in 2024, compared to calendar year 2023. Medical product sales were $1.4 million for calendar year 2024.

Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased 603,396 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2024, at an average price of $30.54 per share. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 6.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $32.20 per share, for a total of $206.1 million. As of December 31, 2024, the Company has 9.4 million shares remaining available for repurchase pursuant to its previously announced share repurchase plan. The Company intends to continue to repurchase additional shares of its common stock in the future in support of the previously disclosed capital allocation strategy, but share repurchases may vary from time to time and will take into account macroeconomic issues, market trends, and other factors that the Company deems appropriate.

Future Estimates

The Company's current forecasts for light vehicle production for calendar year 2025 and 2026 are based on the S&P Global Mobility mid-January 2025 forecast for light vehicle production in North America, Europe, Japan/Korea, and China and are detailed in the table below. Additionally, the Company's guidance included herein exclude any impact from the Company's pending acquisition of VOXX International Corporation ("VOXX"), which remains subject to certain regulatory and VOXX shareholder approvals.

Based on the following light vehicle production forecasts for 2025 and 2026, the Company is providing certain annual guidance for 2025 and revenue guidance for 2026: