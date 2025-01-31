Y-Mabs Presents Translational Pharmacokinetics Of GD2-SADA From Pretargeted RIT Platform At The SNMMI Mid-Winter And ACNM Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the“Company” or“Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the of cancer, today announced the presentation of preclinical and translational pharmacokinetics (PK) data of GD2-SADA in a poster at the Society of Nuclear & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Mid-Winter and American College of Nuclear Medicine (ACNM) Annual Meeting being held on January 30 to February 1, 2025 in Anaheim, California.

The poster titled“Preclinical and Translational Pharmacokinetics of GD2-SADA, a Self-Assembling and Disassembling (SADA) Bispecific Fusion Protein for Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy (PRIT)” characterizes the plasma levels of GD2-SADA in animal models over time and a range of doses, while also presenting the concentration- and time-dependent equilibrium between GD2-SADA tetramers and monomers in vitro. Incorporated within translational PK simulations, the data have provided important insights into GD2-SADA tumor exposure and plasma elimination, key parameters for minimizing systemic exposure to 177Lutetium-DOTA.

“The human PK model of GD2-SADA informed the design and initial dosing regimen of our ongoing first-in-human (FIH) Phase 1 Trial (Trial 1001),” said Norman LaFrance, M.D., Chief Development Officer.“We are looking forward to refining this model with patient-level data obtained from Trial 1001, while also advancing similar work with other planned SADA PRIT trials.”

The abstract details are below:

Abstract Title:“ Preclinical and translational pharmacokinetics of GD2-SADA, a self-assembling and disassembling (SADA) bispecific fusion protein for pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT)”

Format : Poster Presentation, ID: A2578

Date and Time: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PT

Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), including Dr. Nai-Kong Cheung, developed the SADA technology for radioimmunotherapy, which is exclusively licensed by MSK to Y-mAbs. Dr. Cheung has intellectual property rights and interests in the technology, and as a result of this licensing arrangement, MSK has institutional financial interests in the technology.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company's technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”) and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform. The Company's broad and advanced product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.

About GD2-SADA PRIT

GD2-SADA is a bispecific fusion protein that tightly binds to the glycolipid GD2 and Lutetium 177 (Lu 177)-DOTA, a chelated or“caged” radionuclide. In the first step of pre-targeted radiotherapy, non-radiolabeled GD2-SADA tetramers are infused and bind to GD2-expressing solid tumors, while unbound GD2-SADA protein disassembles into low molecular weight monomers that are removed by the kidney. The second infusion delivers the“radioactive payload,” which binds directly to GD2-SADA on tumor cells for localized irradiation. GD2-SADA PRIT with 177Lutetium-DOTA has demonstrated robust anti-tumor efficacy in preclinical studies and is currently being investigated in adults and adolescents with GD2-expressing solid tumors in Trial 1001 (NCT05130255).

Forward-Looking Statements

