Weekly Roundup: 12 Health Press Releases You Need To See

The FDA has expanded the benefits of Ozempicto a new patient population that needs critical options to reduce the risk of kidney disease worsening, kidney failure (end-stage kidney disease), and death due to cardiovascular disease. "With this new indication, Ozempicstands out uniquely as the most broadly indicated GLP-1 RA in its class," said Anna Windle, PhD, Senior Vice President Clinical Development, Medical & Regulatory Affairs at Novo Nordisk.The app, a successor to the CVS Pharmacyapp and one of many initiatives underway at CVS Health to improve the health care experience, is designed to become a single app for consumers' whole health.The researchers found that 63% of heavy lifetime cannabis users exhibited reduced brain activity during a working memory task, while 68% of recent users also demonstrated a similar impact."This proposed transaction further diversifies Zimmer Biomet's portfolio outside of core orthopedics and positions us well in one of the highest growth specialized segments in musculoskeletal care, while creating cross-selling opportunities in the rapidly growing ASC space," said Ivan Tornos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zimmer Biomet.The main finding and conclusion from the peer-reviewed study is that Black males are not taking part in prostate cancer clinical trials because they are not being asked. PHEN study authors hope this finding will bring greater collaboration between the patients, healthcare providers, and clinical trial investigators to ensure more Black men can enroll in prostate cancer clinical trials.Ongoing treatment can slow disease progression and prolong the benefit of therapy, with the goal of helping patients maintain who they are for longer. For maintenance treatment, once every four weeks dosing regimen may be easier than once every two weeks dosing for patients and care partners to continue treatment for early Alzheimer's Disease.The Clinical Outcomes Data Archive (CODA) platform offers clinicians real-time data to help inform earlier interventions and treatment strategies. "CODA's success in merging EHR-sourced and manually abstracted data will transform how healthcare providers manage and study pregnancy-related outcomes," said Holly Hedrick, MD, Primary Investigator and lead clinical sponsor and an attending pediatric and fetal surgeon in the Division of Pediatric General, Thoracic and Fetal Surgery at CHOP.The addition of Evergreen's scalable manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure enhances Lantheus' ability to meet the complex demands of radiopharmaceutical development and production.The Arizona Department of Education announced a new statewide partnership with Cartwheel to provide mental health services to all schools in rural counties at no cost to districts.A new app uses carotid waveform measurements, making it faster and more affordable to detect cardiovascular changes. Findings showed nicotine-containing vapes negatively impacted vascular function and left ventricle-arterial coupling ­- key indicators of cardiovascular health, contributing to accelerated aging of the vascular system.Through its deliberately extended runtime, designed to mimic the endless scroll of social media, the film challenges audiences to confront the stark realities of smartphone addiction. "It's crucial for parents to understand the full impact excessive smartphone use can have on their children's mental health, social development, and academic performance," said Dr. Alison Burrows, an expert in screen time, professor, and parent coach.Physician researchers at Phoenix Children's have pioneered the use of the esophageal string test (EST), a minimally invasive tool offering a sedation-free alternative to traditional methods for monitoring inflammation in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in children.

