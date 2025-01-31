The market will grow due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, improvements in sequencing technologies, increased funding for OMICS research, a focus on personalized medicine, improved understanding of the tissue microenvironment, and technological advancements in spatial omics tools.



Higher resolution, sensitivity, and multiplexing capabilities are now possible with spatial OMICS techniques because of substantial technological breakthroughs. Advances like multiplexed imaging modalities, integrated omics techniques, and spatially resolved transcriptomics are extending the potential and usefulness of spatial OMICS in diverse scientific and clinical domains. For instance, 10x Genomics announced in December 2023 the release of Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE, a tool for analyzing patterns of gene expression in tissue samples that have been formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded (FFPE).

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in biomedical research and development, strong academic and industry collaborations, and a favorable regulatory environment driving the adoption of spatial omics technologies across diverse applications in healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, increasing research and development activities, growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the potential applications of spatial omics technologies in precision medicine and personalized healthcare, driving market growth in the region. For

By technology, the spatial transcriptomics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global spatial OMICS market in 2023 owing to the increased adoption of spatially resolved RNA sequencing (spatial RNA-seq) techniques, which offer high-resolution mapping of gene expression patterns within tissues, driving demand for applications in disease research, drug discovery, and precision medicine initiatives. For instance, NanoString Technologies announced in February 2024 that the GeoMx Whole Transcriptome Atlas would be the first release of their GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) platform.

Additionally, the spatial genomics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing interest in understanding the spatial organization of genomic elements within cells, coupled with advancements in techniques such as fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and chromatin conformation capture (3C), enabling researchers to unravel the spatial regulation of gene expression and chromatin structure in health and disease.

By product, the consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global spatial OMICS market in 2023 owing to the increased usage of reagents, probes, and assay kits in spatial omics experiments, driven by expanding research activities, rising demand for high-quality spatial data, and the need for reproducible results in biological studies and clinical applications. For instance, Fluidigm Corporation announced in November 2023 that it was acquiring S2 Genomics, a business that specializes in spatial biology. Fluidigm's spatial omics capabilities have been enhanced by this acquisition.

Additionally, the software segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for advanced data analysis, integration, and visualization tools to handle the increasing volume and complexity of spatial omics data, facilitating interpretation, hypothesis generation, and decision-making in biomedical research and clinical settings.

By workflow, the instrumental analysis segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global spatial OMICS market in 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of high-throughput imaging platforms, mass spectrometry systems, and other instrumental analysis tools for spatial omics applications, driven by their ability to provide high-resolution, multiplexed data on the spatial distribution of biological molecules within tissues and cells.

For instance, Illumina announced in December 2023 that it would acquire CARTANA, a spatial omics business that is well-known for its in situ sequencing technology. With this acquisition, Illumina can now offer more spatial genomics services. Additionally, the data analysis segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for advanced algorithms, machine learning techniques, and computational tools to extract meaningful insights from spatial omics datasets, enabling researchers to unravel complex spatial relationships, identify biomarkers, and accelerate discoveries in biology and medicine.

By sample type, the formalin fixation and paraffin-embedding (FFPE) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global spatial OMICS market in 2023 owing to the widespread use of FFPE tissue samples in clinical settings, research laboratories, and biobanks, driven by their compatibility with a variety of spatial omics techniques and their preservation of tissue architecture and molecular integrity, facilitating retrospective studies and large-scale biomarker discovery efforts. For instance, Leica Biosystems announced in September 2023 the availability of the high-capacity digital pathology scanner, Aperio GT 450, intended to facilitate high-throughput spatial omics applications.

Additionally, the fresh frozen segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of fresh frozen tissue specimens in spatial omics research, driven by their superior preservation of RNA, protein, and other biomolecules, enabling more accurate spatial profiling and molecular analysis compared to FFPE samples, particularly in applications requiring high-quality nucleic acids and intact cellular structures.

By end-user, the academic and translational research institutes segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global spatial OMICS market in 2023 owing to the robust funding, collaborative research efforts, and a focus on advancing scientific knowledge and translational applications, driving demand for spatial omics technologies and services to study complex biological systems, diseases, and therapeutic targets. For instance, Miltenyi Biotec announced the introduction of the MACSimaTM Spatial Platform in October 2023 as a means of doing high-resolution spatial transcriptomics and proteomics analyses.

Additionally, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased investment in drug discovery, development, and precision medicine initiatives, coupled with the growing adoption of spatial omics technologies for target identification, biomarker discovery, and preclinical evaluation of drug candidates, driving demand for spatial omics solutions to accelerate therapeutic innovation and improve treatment outcomes.

Report Scope:



Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Technology, Product, Workflow, Sample type, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement

Key Attributes:

