Hemostatic Wound Dressing Markets, 2023-2024 & Forecast To 2030 - Growing Demand From Healthcare And Military Sectors Fuels Expansion

The market will grow as a result of rising surgical procedures, advancements in hemostatic technologies, an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, growing demand from the military and defense sector, government initiatives and the development of healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness of hemostatic products.



Innovations that increase market appeal and promote adoption include the use of bioactive compounds, synthetic polymers, and nanotechnology. Market expansion is driven by growing patient and healthcare professional knowledge of hemostatic wound dressings' advantages in minimizing complications, lowering blood loss, and improving patient outcomes.

Campaigns for education and training initiatives increase awareness and uptake even further. For instance, Ethicon announced in October 2023 the release of their SURGIFLO Hemostatic Matrix with HALT Hemostasis, a next-generation hemostatic matrix intended to stop bleeding quickly and sustainably during surgery.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical interventions, and strong presence of key market players driving innovation and market penetration.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing investments in medical research and development, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and improving accessibility to healthcare services. For instance, BD introduced Arista AH, an absorbable surgical hemostatic powder made from pure plant starch, in June 2023. According to the manufacturer, this will serve as an additional hemostatic tool to help when ligatures, pressure, and other traditional methods of controlling capillary, venous, and arteriolar bleeding prove to be inefficient or unworkable.

By type, the thrombin-based hemostats segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global hemostatic wound dressing market in 2023 owing to the advanced hemostatic properties of thrombin and its widespread usage in surgical procedures, trauma management, and emergency settings.

For instance, Baxter announced in January 2024 that it was purchasing PerClot, a powdered hemostatic agent, from CryoLife Inc. to increase the range of sophisticated hemostats and sealants that it offers. Additionally, the combination hemostats segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for versatile hemostatic solutions combining the benefits of multiple materials, such as natural and synthetic agents, to effectively control bleeding in diverse clinical scenarios.

By application, the trauma segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global hemostatic wound dressing market in 2023 owing to the rising incidence of traumatic injuries, accidents, and emergencies necessitating immediate and effective hemostatic intervention to control bleeding and prevent further complications.

For instance, Integra LifeSciences reported in December 2023 that the FDA had cleared their DuraGen Plus Dural Regeneration Matrix, which is utilized in neurosurgery procedures to support and provide a barrier for dural healing. Additionally, the general surgery segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of general surgical procedures globally, driving the demand for hemostatic wound dressings to ensure efficient bleeding control and better patient outcomes.

By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global hemostatic wound dressing market in 2023 owing to the prevalence of surgical procedures and trauma cases, leading to a higher demand for hemostatic wound dressings in hospital settings where immediate and effective bleeding control is critical for patient care.

For instance, Teleflex announced in February 2024 the release of their Hemostatic Matrix with Rapid Thrombus Formation Technology, which is intended to effectively control bleeding during a variety of surgical procedures. Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for outpatient surgical procedures, advancements in medical technology allowing for more complex surgeries in ambulatory settings, and the emphasis on cost-effective healthcare delivery.

Report Scope:



Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement

