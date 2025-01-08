ONESIAM Presents A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025: A Spectacular Multicultural Festival For Global Visitors In Bangkok Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2025 - This Chinese New Year, global visitors to Bangkok can look forward to an unforgettable celebration as the city's most iconic destinations come alive with grand festivities under the theme "A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025." From January 28 to February 2, 2025 , travelers from around the world are invited to immerse themselves in a unique multicultural experience across six of Bangkok's premier locations: Siam Center, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, and ICS .





"A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025" Highlight Events and Activities

This year's festivities are extra special, as Thailand celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Thai-Chinese relations . Global visitors will be treated to spectacular entertainment, exclusive shopping promotions, and captivating cultural performances that honor the deep, long-established ties between the two nations.



Unforgettable Cultural Experiences and Entertainment

Celebrate an unforgettable Chinese New Year in Bangkok with exclusive experiences across the city's most iconic destinations.



At Siam Paragon , the epicenter of luxury shopping and entertainment, from January 28 to February 2 , visitors will experience three stunning highlights inspired by the allure of Dunhuang, a key oasis on the ancient Silk Road. In collaboration with the UNESCO World Heritage Site , this is the first time these incredible showcases are brought to Southeast Asia. Immerse in captivating installations that bring the ancient arts and culture of Dunhuang to life, enjoy the "Ancient Sound of Dunhuang" performances by the esteemed Gansu Performing Arts Group from China, and be awed by the spectacular lion and dragon dances by the Jade Dragon of Sampran , one of Thailand's oldest and most respected troupes.



Meanwhile, from January 15 to February 2, Siam Center , a trendsetting hub for global creativity, invites visitors to explore the world of art toys at the debut of Southeast Asia's first-ever "TOYZEROPLUS WORLD" , a unique collaboration by Siam Center x TOYZEROPLUS. Art toy enthusiasts can meet the creators, participate in workshops, discover cutting-edge digital installations, and grab exclusive art toy drops, including limited-edition Chinese New Year collections. In a rare opportunity, fans of Memori Studio can design their own 3D models with a minimum spend-an unforgettable memento for the new year.



For those seeking culinary delights, Siam Discovery offers a must-visit destination with a range of special Chinese New Year menus from renowned eateries, all prepared to usher in luck and prosperity for the year ahead.



Over at ICONSIAM , a globally renowned destination on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, an extraordinary cultural celebration takes place from January 24 to February 2 . The 1,400-square-meter outdoor space at River Park transforms into a breathtaking showcase of Thai-Chinese heritage, adorned with thematic decorations inspired by the prosperous streets of Shang Xia Jiu and Yao Wa Rat Road , evoking the vibrant atmosphere of these iconic locations. Global visitors will enjoy unique collaborations between celebrated artists like Mr. Xu Hong Fei , famous for his iconic "chubby woman" sculptures, and Dr. Preecha ThaoThong , Thailand's 2009 National Artist . The event also features thrilling Chinese acrobat performances, a grand pagoda for worshiping the sacred Taisui Ye , and mesmerizing dance routines by the Changsha Dance Troupe . Culinary delights await visitors at a food market offering both Chinese and Thai cuisine , showcasing the rich flavors of these two vibrant cultures.



Lastly, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok invites visitors to enjoy Chinese New Year-themed premiums with a minimum spend, adding even more excitement to their shopping experience.



Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to be part of an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration in Bangkok!



Exclusive Privileges and Shopping Offers with ONESIAM Global Visitor Card

Global visitors are encouraged to apply for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card to unlock a wealth of exclusive privileges, promotions, and services across six renowned malls, along with partner benefits extending beyond the shopping experience. The card offers up to 30% off at over 200 participating brands , spanning shopping, dining, and attractions. Additionally, enjoy a 5% discount at popular destinations such as Paragon Department Store, Siam Takashimaya, Gourmet Market, and Discovery Selection, along with up to 6% VAT r efund and exclusive access to free Wi-Fi and tourist lounges.





ONESIAM Global Visitor Card Privileges and Registration

Special Chinese New Year Offers

"We are excited to bring together 22 renowned global partners for this special Chinese New Year campaign, a true reflection of ONESIAM Global's strong connections across industries such as hospitality, airlines, telecom, and finance. From January 14 to February 2, visitors can enjoy a range of exclusive privileges through the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card, including cash vouchers up to 1,000 THB, Chinese New Year-themed premiums, and 5% cashback from our valued financial partners . Huawei users will also receive a complimentary memento and enjoy free roaming services at the Tourist Service Center at Siam Paragon. We are grateful for the opportunity to offer these memorable experiences to our global visitors," said Mr. Kriengsak Suvorapamaneesawat, Head of Global Partnership Management .



A Celebration of Unity and Prosperity

With exclusive shopping privileges, remarkable cultural showcases, and one-of-a-kind entertainment, "A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025" is the perfect experience for those seeking to access the extraordinary this festive season. Be a part of the celebration and immerse yourself in the excitement.



