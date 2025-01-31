Iraq, Egypt Signed 12 Mous, Vow Coordination On Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Jan 31 (NNN-NINA) – Iraq and Egypt signed 12 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) yesterday across various fields, including land transport, cultural cooperation, and regulation and oversight.

The agreements were signed during Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly's visit to Baghdad, where he was received by his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, according to a statement from al-Sudani's office.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations, ways to strengthen cooperation and partnership, and coordination on regional and international challenges, the statement said.

At a joint press conference with Madbouly, al-Sudani highlighted the strong foundations for cooperation, including economic, trade, development, cultural, and scientific exchanges between Iraq and Egypt.

He said, the two countries would continue high-level coordination on regional issues, particularly regarding the Israeli“aggression” in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as, humanitarian relief efforts for Palestinians.

Madbouly, for his part, said, the signed MoUs would expand cooperation between Egypt and Iraq, adding that, the two countries share aligned views on regional policy, and reject forced displacement measures against Palestinians.– NNN-NINA