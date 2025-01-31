Boat Rental Market Set To Sail Toward $31.2 Billion By 2031 Amidst Rising Tourism And Luxury Travel Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global boat rental market size generated $18.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $31.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 Download Sample Pages -The increasing awareness for health & fitness has been rapidly surging, thereby encouraging people to take part in sports and recreational activities, such as kayaking, which is one of the major factors propelling the man powered segment. In addition, sport enthusiasts are showing interest toward recreational water sports, including canoeing and rafting, resulting in increased demand for man powered rental boat services. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on technological advancements to innovate man powered watercrafts, which is also expected to fuel the boat rental industry growth in near future.The growth of the global boat rental market is propelling, due to growth in marine tourism industry across the globe, development of online platforms for availing boat rental services, and shift toward alternative sources of energy & rise in disposable income coupled with purchasing power. However, high cost associated with renting a boat and environmental concerns associated with boating are the factors that hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancement in boats and boat engines is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global boat rental market based on boat type, boat size, power, activity, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:Based on boat type, the inboard boats segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as outboard boats, sail boats, and others.Based on boat size, the less than 30 ft segment held the lion's share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The greater than 79 ft segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The key players profiled in this report includeGETMYBOAT Inc.,Groupe Beneteau,Boatsetter, Inc.,Globesailor,Click & Boat,Zizooboats GmbH,Nautal,Sailo,Incrediblue,Boatjump,Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Company,Brunswick Group.The report analyzes these key players in the global boat rental market . These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.Other Trending Reports:- Solar Boat Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Battery Type, by Solar Panel Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Shock Absorber Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Sales Channel and Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030- Autonomous Cranes Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Business Type, Mobility and End User Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Hydrogen Powered Engine Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Installation, by Technology, by Application, by Propulsion : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030-2040- Marine Scrubber Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by Application, by Installation : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

