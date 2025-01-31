Worldwide Directory Of Japanese Arts & Museums 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Japanese Arts & Museums 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This unique reference directory spotlights the entire Japanese Arts and Museum scene worldwide - from museums to public galleries, publishers through to the art trade!
Here you will find information on thousands of art museums, art and antique dealers, public galleries, universities and art associations, auctioneers, restorers, art publishers, art periodicals, art book dealers, and more.
Every entry contains data including institution or business names, addresses, phone and fax numbers, emails, websites, information about specialities, and names of owners, directors, or curators. Within each chapter, addresses are arranged alphabetically by country, alphabetically within each country section, and alphabetically according to city. All listings are in the native language of the country.
Covering all of Japan, Asia, Europe, America, and Australasia, the Directory of Japanese Arts & Museums 2025 includes:
Museums and Public Galleries Universities, Academies, Schools Associations Art and Antique Trade, Numismatics Art and Antiques Fairs Galleries Auctioneers Restorers Art Publishers Art Journals Antiquarians and Art Booksellers
For curators, travellers, librarians, academics, lecturers at art schools, students, journalists, art and antique dealers, auctioneers, book dealers, and anyone else involved in art either professionally or as a pastime, this Directory is your indispensable tool for navigating this vibrant art and museum world.
