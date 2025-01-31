Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Forecast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Global Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market has experienced steady growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $12.64 billion in 2024 to $13.17 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the globalization of the automotive industry, the demand for cost-effective engineering solutions, the complexity of modern transmission systems, automotive companies' focus on core competencies, and the rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

How Big Is the Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $16.41 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, increased demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the growing popularity of connected and autonomous vehicles, a stronger focus on reducing carbon emissions, and the increasing demand for advanced materials in automotive manufacturing.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Is Driving the Growth of the Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market?

The rising production of hybrid vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market during the forecast period. A hybrid vehicle features two or more engines, typically combining an electric motor with a traditional petrol or diesel engine. The advantages of hybrid cars over gasoline-powered vehicles are contributing to the increase in automotive production, which in turn is boosting the demand for automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing worldwide.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Share?

Major companies operating in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market include AVL List GmbH, FEV Group GmbH, IAV GmbH, Ricardo plc, Intertek Group plc, Bertrandt AG

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size?

Leading companies in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market are embracing strategic partnerships to deliver propulsion solutions. Strategic partnerships involve companies utilizing each other's strengths and resources to achieve shared benefits and success.

How Is the Global Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segmented?

The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Designing, Prototyping, Testing, System Engineering And Integration, Simulation

2) By Powertrain: Conventional, Hybrid

3) By Transmission Type: Automatic, Manual

4) By Application: Commercial Automotive, Industrial Automotive, Passenger Automotive

Subsegments:

1) By Designing: Transmission System Design, Gear Design, Component Design, CAD Modeling And Simulation

2) By Prototyping: Prototype Development, Rapid Prototyping, Functional Prototyping, Prototype Testing

3) By Testing: Performance Testing, Durability Testing, Noise, Vibration, And Harshness (NVH) Testing, Reliability Testing

4) By System Engineering And Integration: Requirements Analysis, System Architecture Development, Integration Of Transmission Systems, Software And Hardware Integration

5) By Simulation: Multi-Body Dynamics Simulation, Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Virtual Prototyping And Testing

The Leading Region in the Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market share in 2024.

What Is the Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market?

Automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing refers to the provision of outsourced development support for advanced powertrain systems. Automotive transmission engineering is a crucial step in automobile manufacturing, ensuring the proper transfer of power from the engine to the wheels, enabling the movement of the vehicle.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Engineering Services Global Market Report 2025



Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2025



Automotive Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.