One Russian Kalibr Carrier On Combat Duty In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One enemy carrier of Kalibr missiles with a total volley of up to four missiles is currently on combat duty in the Black Sea, while no enemy ships are present in the Sea of Azov.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the operational update of the Ukrainian Navy at 06:00 on January 31, 2025, posted on .

Additionally, in the Mediterranean Sea, there are six enemy ships, including two carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a combined missile volley of up to 22 missiles.

Furthermore, according to the Ukrainian Navy, within the past 24 hours, in the interests of Russia, the Kerch Strait was transited by: four vessels entering the Black Sea, two of which continued toward the Bosporus Strait; three vessels entering the Sea of Azov, one of which came from the Bosporus Strait.

