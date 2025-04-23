Pahalgam Terror Attack: Perpetrators Will Soon See Loud And Clear Response, Rajnath Singh Assures Country

MENAFN - Live Mint) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the perpetrators behind the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir will see a loud and clear response.

At least 26 people, including two foreigners and two locals, were killed in the attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

“Yesterday, in Pahalgam, targeting a particular religion, terrorists executed a cowardly act, in which we lost many innocent lives. Every citizen of India is united against this cowardly act. I assure countrymen that in view of the Pahalgam incident, the government will take every necessary and appropriate step,” said Rajnath Singh.

The Defence Minister stated that India will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes.“The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country,” he added.

The minister further said that India is such an old civilisation and a big country that it cannot be intimidated by any terrorist activity.

Earlier in the day, Singh reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir The meeting was attended by NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal AK Singh.

The meeting reportedly discussed all possible aspects of the situation that emerged following the dastardly attack.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier today, HM Amit Shah visited the affected area of Baisaran meadow where the attack took place. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence.

Before heading to Pahalgam, the Union Home Minister paid tribute to the victims with a“heavy heart” during a poignant ceremony and met with the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

In a post on X, Amit Shah expressed the centre's firm resolve to combat terrorism, stating that“Bharat will not bend to terror”.

“With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared,” Shah stated.