Delhi Braces For Intense Heatwave: Yellow Alert Issued For Two Days In Capital. Check Latest IMD Update For Other Parts

MENAFN - Live Mint)Severe heat wave conditions are likely to occur in Delhi on Friday and Saturday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for two days.

On April 24, the maximum temperature in the national capital may touch 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius. Skies are expected to remain clear with mild westerly winds and no heatwave.

On April 25, heat wave conditions are likely as the temperature may surge to 41–43 degrees Celsius. The sky will be mostly clear throughout the day.

On April 26, the maximum temperature is expected in the range of 41–43 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be around 23–25 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies with consistent southeasterly winds are also expected.

April 27 is expected to see a slight drop in heat; maximum temperature is likely to be 39–41 degrees Celsius and minimum will be 23–25 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies likely, with breezy conditions from the northeast.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department .

The relative humidity was 27 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

Odiha's industrial town of Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the country on Tuesday, with the mercury level reaching 46.2 degrees Celsius. The IMD said 15 places in the state recorded maximum temperatures at or above 40 degrees Celsius.

Chandrapur in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra was the second hottest place in the country recording 45.8 degrees Celsius followed by Brahmapuri of the same region boiling at 45.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Jharsuguda in the state's western region recorded an all-time high April temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius amid the severe heat wave warning prevailing across the region.

Jharsuguda was followed by Hirakud at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Sambalpur (44.6 degrees Celsius), Boudh (44.5 degrees Celsius), Titlagarh (44 degrees Celsius), Balangir (43.2 degrees Celsius), Angul (42.3 degrees Celsius), Nuapada (42 degrees Celsius), Talcher (40.6 degrees Celsius) and Paralakhemundi (40 degrees Celsius), the meteorological centre's bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued an orange warning (be prepared to take action) about heatwave conditions for one or two places in Boudh, Bolangir, Sundargarh, and Sambalpur districts until 8:30 am on Wednesday.

It also issued a yellow warning (be aware) for the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Sonepur. Hot and humid conditions were forecast for one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati and warm nights at one or two places in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Balangir.

The IMD also said that the severe heat wave conditions will continue in Jharsuguda till April 24.

Centre asks states to take steps to mitigate heat wave's adverse effects

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to take measures for effective management and mitigation of the adverse effects of extreme heat waves on workers and labourers during this summer season.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all states and UTs, the Labour and Employment Secretary emphasised the need to issue directions to occupiers, employers, construction companies and industries to undertake necessary steps to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme heatwave on workers and labourers.

The letter recommended a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach, listing various steps, including rescheduling working hours, ensuring adequate drinking water facilities, ventilation and cooling of workplaces and rest areas, conducting regular health check-ups for workers, and providing emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention materials to construction workers.

The letter also advised that instructions be issued to mine and factory managements to allow slower work pace, flexible schedules, two-person crews during extreme heat, and proper ventilation in underground mines.