African Airlines Post 13Pc Growth In Traffic For 2024

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





MONTREAL (Canada), Jan 31 (NNN-AGENCIES) - African airlines posted a 13.2pc increase in annual traffic last year when compared to 2023 according to latest data by the International Airline Association (IATA).

The growth in traffic was driven by increased demand for which saw capacity rise by 9.5pc. During the period, load factor increased by 2.5pc to 74.5pc.

Globally, full year traffic rose by 10.4pc when compared to 2023 and was 3.8pc above pre-pandemic levels in 2019. During the full year, capacity grew by 8.7pc.

“2024 made it absolutely clear that people want to travel. With 10.4% demand growth, travel reached record numbers domestically and internationally. Airlines met that strong demand with record efficiency. On average, 83.5pc of all seats on offer were filled, a new record high, partially attributable to the supply chain constraints that limited capacity growth,” said Willie Walsh, IATA Director General.

Asian carriers reported the fastest international traffic growth at 26pc as capacity rose by 24.7pc with 83.8pc of all seats being occupied during the year under review.

According to the data, European airlines full year traffic was up 9.7pc when compared to 2023 while capacity expanded by 9.2pc. On the other hand, Middle Eastern airlines saw a 9.4pc traffic while capacity increased 8.4pc.

“Looking to 2025, there is every indication that demand for travel will continue to grow, albeit at a moderated pace of 8pc that is more aligned with historical averages. The desire to partake in the freedom that flying makes possible brings some challenges into sharp focus,” added Walsh.

North American carriers reported a 6.8pc annual traffic rise in 2024 compared to 2023 a capacity increased 7.4pc, and load factor fell marginally by 0.5pc to 84.2pc.

IATA data further indicates a 14.4pc increase in traffic and 14.3pc rise in capacity for Latin American carriers during the year under review. - NNN-AGENCIES