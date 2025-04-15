CB&I And Shell Demonstrate First Commercial-Scale Liquid Hydrogen Storage Tank Design For International Trade Applications At NASA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our collaboration with this world-class project team will help provide a path to low-cost, large-scale liquid hydrogen storage," said Mark Butts, President & CEO of CB&I. "We are proud to leverage our six decades of experience with cryogenic insulation and storage to advance innovative solutions for the energy transition market."

The project, which began in 2021 and is supported by the US Department of Energy (DOE), developed a novel non-vacuum tank design concept for large-scale (up to 100,000 cubic meters) storage of LH2 that is anticipated to provide a substantial cost advantage over conventional vacuum insulated tanks. This concept is being demonstrated through the construction, startup and testing of a small-scale LH2 demonstration tank at NASA MSFC.

"At Shell, we believe in the power of collaboration to advance technology and scale up innovative solutions," said Theo Bodewes, General Manager, Hydrogen Technology. "With the invaluable support from the DOE, this project demonstrates how experts from industry, academia, and government can solve complex technology challenges. This novel liquid hydrogen technology promises to be more competitive, reducing costs and accelerating large-scale storage commercialization."

The demonstration tank will significantly increase the MSFC hydrogen test facility's LH2 storage capacity and be used to characterize the behavior of materials under cryogenic conditions, mimicking normal fill and empty cycles and testing non-vacuum insulation materials. In addition to an estimated six-month test period included in the project scope, a Space Act Agreement among the partner organizations provides for MSFC's use of the tank over a five-year period, during which CB&I and Shell will continue to test new insulation technologies under non-vacuum conditions.

"We take pride in participating in this industry collaboration to advance commercial liquid hydrogen storage applications," said James Fesmire, GenH2 Chief Architect. "This initiative has allowed us to develop testing capabilities for thermal insulation systems and produce essential data for unlocking the global potential of liquid hydrogen."

"This project is an example of a novel design brought to fruition by a partnership of academia, government agencies, and the energy companies," said Dr. Ramanan Krishnamoorti, Vice President of Energy and Innovation at the University of Houston. "The ability to store liquid hydrogen at scale using a non-vacuum design is a pivotal advancement and opens the door to a more flexible, affordable global hydrogen trade infrastructure. Innovative solutions such as this will be key to advancing our energy economy."

"This first-of-its-kind concept is a great example of unleashing American energy innovation – a key priority for the Department of Energy. Through collaborative expertise from industry, academic, and government agencies, this work can contribute to America's leadership in growing global markets for hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels and offer greater opportunities for American energy operators to store, deploy, and export liquid hydrogen," said Dr. Sunita Satyapal, director of DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

CB&I built the first LH2 sphere for NASA and NASA contractors in the 1960s, with a capacity of 170 cubic meters, and has expanded that threshold over the last sixty years by almost 30-fold to 5,000 cubic meters with a tank completed in 2022 at Kennedy Space Center for the Artemis program. CB&I has completed over 130 LH2 storage vessels since the 1960s.

The company and NASA have had a partnership of more than 60 years, with CB&I contributing to many NASA projects, including several supporting the Apollo and Gemini space missions.

About CB&I

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks, and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 135+ year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. CB&I is owned by a consortium of financial investors led by Mason Capital Management LLC. To learn more, visit .

About Shell plc

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Shell operates in over 70 countries, providing a diverse range of energy solutions, including oil, natural gas, and renewable energy sources. For further information, visit .

About NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center

NASA and its government and commercial part­ners have solved spaceflight's most complex, technical problems at Marshall Space Flight Center for nearly six decades, dating back to the groundbreaking Apollo moon missions of the 1960s and '70s. NASA Marshall's expertise and capabilities are crucial to the development, power and operation of the engines, vehicles and space systems America uses to conduct unprecedented missions of science and exploration throughout our solar system, enabling or enriching nearly every facet of the nation's ongoing mission of discovery.

About GenH2

GenH2 is an industry leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team includes former NASA researchers and developers that possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions. At GenH2, they are focused on the mass production of infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production and storage of clean liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2's innovative approaches include end-to-end filling station solutions to make clean hydrogen on site with near-zero CO2 emissions; the company has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at .

About University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

Forward-Looking Statements

CB&I cautions that statements in this communication that are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected timing and execution of projects, and statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are based on various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or in credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope, or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders, and other modifications or actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms or codes or applicable laws; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers, and other business counterparties of CB&I; and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materializes, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of CB&I's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, CB&I undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

