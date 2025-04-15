Trading Activity At Jordanian-Syrian Joint Free Zone Skyrockets In Q1, Revenues Rise By Nearly 800% - Officials

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The revenues of the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Free Zone increased by 780 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, as the company signed 80 new investment contracts, officials said on Monday.

The figures were announced during a meeting of the company's board of directors chaired by Dana Zoubi, secretary general of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The board reviewed strategic issues related to the zone's operations and future development plans, focusing on improving the investment environment, upgrading infrastructure and technology, and enhancing readiness to attract quality investments, Petra reported.

The board also approved the company's final budget for 2024 and discussed a report from the Employee Evaluation Committee, reviewing recommendations aimed at improving administrative efficiency and aligning performance with future operational needs.

In addition, the board reviewed lease fees for long-term investors, seeking a balance between investor rights and efficient zone management.

In an effort to facilitate investor mobility and improve traffic flow, the board reviewed current procedures governing the number of vehicles and transporters allowed into the zone each day.

Cargo and passenger traffic has witnessed a significant increase on the Jaber/Nassib border crossing between Jordan and Syria, following the downfall of the Al Assad regime on December 8.