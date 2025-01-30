IEM Awarded GSA OASIS+ IDIQ Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "IEM's award of the GSA OASIS+ contract reaffirms our position as a trusted partner to the government. Through OASIS+, we are eager to leverage our four decades of expertise in disaster recovery, emergency management, and critical infrastructure to support critical missions and deliver innovative, impactful solutions," said IEM President and CEO Bryan Koon . "This achievement reflects the dedication and collaboration of our entire team, and we look forward to helping drive resilience and readiness across federal agencies."

IEM brings 40+ years of expertise in emergency management, disaster recovery, and infrastructure to the OASIS+ contract.

The GSA OASIS+ contract, a premier government-wide acquisition vehicle, provides federal agencies with streamlined access to a broad range of professional services. With a performance period until December 16, 2029-plus an option period extending through 2034-this contract will enhance IEM's capacity to deliver innovative and mission-critical solutions across federal agencies.

Through this award, IEM is approved to compete for and execute task orders across 27 Contract Line Item Numbers (CLINs) across two key domains, Management & Advisory and Logistics:



Management & Advisory: Providing expert consulting services to enhance agency performance, achieve mission objectives, and optimize administrative and management operations. Logistics: Delivering comprehensive logistics solutions, including planning, implementation, and operational support for the movement of supplies, equipment, and personnel across multiple transportation modes.

"The OASIS+ contract is a significant opportunity and strategic win for IEM, expanding our reach and delivery of exceptional service to federal agencies," said Allison Patrick, IEM Chief Growth Officer . "Our expertise in management, logistics, and critical infrastructure solutions makes us a trusted partner in strengthening government capabilities and achieving mission success."

Federal agencies seeking to engage IEM's services can find more information on the GSA OASIS+ program website ( ) or our contract vehicles page ( ).

About IEM

IEM is the world's largest woman- and minority-owned management consulting firm, dedicated to building a safe, secure, and resilient world. Since 1985, we have partnered with federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial governments to deliver innovative, science-driven solutions in emergency management, disaster recovery, critical infrastructure, public safety, logistics, public health, digital citizen services, public engagement, and more. Integrating technology, real-world expertise, and strategic insight, IEM helps communities prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate the most complex challenges. Learn more at iem .

