Real Kashmir Lose 3-1 To Churchill Brothers In I-League
Date
1/30/2025 3:18:59 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Real Kashmir FC fell 3-1 to Churchill Brothers FC on Thursday in an I-League 2024-25 game at Raia Panchayat Ground in Goa.
The Snow Leopards failed to assert any control from the get-go. Churchill Brothers, who were second on the I-League table before the matchup, wasted no time in showcasing why they are title contenders this season.
The Goan club took the lead in the seventh minute before adding another in the 21st. However, the Srinagar club fought back and pulled one back, thanks to penalty in the 27th minute, which was dispatched by Paulo Cezar.
Leading 2-1 at the break, Churchill Brothers looked at ease in the second half and pulled away from Real Kashmir by adding a third goal in the 79th minute.
The win lifted Churchill Brothers to the top of the I-League table (22 points, 11 games). Real Kashmir stayed fifth with 16 points from their 11 outings. The Snow Leopards will now return home to take on Shillong Lajong FC at TRC Ground on Sunday, February 2.
Real Kashmir U-17s Win 3-0
After their dismal 5-0 loss in the opening game of the AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League 2024-25,
the Under-17 Real Kashmir team bounced back on Thursday, with a 3-0 win over MUM – Dsouza Football Academy at Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, Telangana.
All goals came in the first half of the game, with Muntazar Shafi opening the score in the 16th minute. Zahid Gulzar scored a brace in the contest, with the first coming in the 19th minute and the second in the 27th. Zahid was named player of the match for his performance.
Real Kashmir, who are being coached by Mudasir Bashir, had lost 5-0 to Juba Sangha FC in the opener on Tuesday.
They will next play Corbett FC on Saturday, February 1.
