Revltek Partners With Upgrade To Enhance And Diversify Loan Portfolio Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RevlTek , a credit union service organization (CUSO) and leader in innovative loan administration and is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Upgrade , Inc., a financial offering affordable and responsible credit, mobile and payment products to mainstream consumers.

This collaboration marks a significant step in transforming how loans are acquired, managed, and optimized for long-term growth.

Under the agreement, RevlTek will provide liquidity under a forward purchase commitment to support Upgrade's mission of facilitating origination of high-quality consumer loans. The partnership aims to streamline the loan acquisition process while ensuring compliance, transparency, and maximum returns for stakeholders.

“RevlTek is thrilled to join forces with Upgrade to redefine the future of loan acquisition and management,” said Lance Teinert, CEO of RevlTek.“This partnership enables us to scale rapidly and ultimately enhance our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our credit union partners.”

The collaboration will focus on:

. Shared Commitment to the Customer: Empowering borrowers with clear, personalized support at every stage of their journey, helping them achieve their financial goals.

. Enhanced Portfolio Management: Deploying Upgrade's experience and technology to optimize portfolio performance.

. Focused on Innovation: Driving innovation in the financial ecosystem to benefit borrowers and investors alike.

“We're proud to offer balance sheet solutions that help over 250 financial institutions reach their strategic goals,” said Rebecca Bacon, Head of the Financial Institutions team at Upgrade“This partnership with RevlTek enables us to extend that network, helping CUSOs generate income in innovative ways.”

RevlTek and Upgrade share the vision of creating more mutually beneficial opportunities that meet the evolving needs of both borrowers and loan investors.

About Upgrade

Upgrade offers affordable and responsible credit, mobile banking, and payment products to mainstream consumers. Upgrade has delivered over $35 billion in affordable and responsible credit to customers since its inception in 2017. The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California, with an operations center in Phoenix, Arizona, a technology center in Montreal, Canada, and regional offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Irvine, California. Upgrade is a financial technology company, not a bank.

More information is available at: .

Jack Falks

RevlTek

+1 979-255-2421

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.