ARAX Holdings Corp. Receives Letter Of Intent For The Acquisition Of 50% Interest In @Copper Namibia

ARAX's mission is to transform commodity trading and trade finance through its DeFi solutions, powered by its proprietary BaaP digital asset management system

Arax Holdings Corp. (OTCBB:ARAT)

- Micheal Loubser - CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ARAX Holdings Corp., a global leader in blockchain-based enterprise solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the acquisition of 50% interest in @Copper Namibia, a private limited company specializing in the processing of lumpy materials containing copper and silver into concentrate materials for industrial applications.This strategic acquisition aligns with ARAX's mission to transform commodity trading and trade finance through its decentralized financial (DeFi) solutions, powered by its proprietary Blockchain as a Platform (BaaP) digital asset management system.Through this partnership, @Copper Namibia will leverage ARAX's fully blockchain-integrated trade finance platform, ensuring enhanced transparency, security, and efficiency across the supply chain.The platform will facilitate real-time tracking, tokenized trade finance solutions, and automated smart contracts to optimize transactions from raw material extraction to industrial processing.Revolutionizing Commodity Trading with Blockchain and DeFiAs part of this initiative, ARAX will introduce:- A Fully Blockchain-Based Trade Finance Platform – enabling digital asset-backed financing and real-time settlement.- DeFi-Powered Trade Solutions – providing secure, tokenized financing solutions for copper and silver concentrate trading.- Lunao Mesh -Enabled Connectivity – improving communication and data tracking for remote mining operations.- Core Blockchain and CorePass Integration – ensuring secure identity verification and compliance across all transactions.Strategic Impact and Future VisionThis acquisition underscores ARAX's commitment to revolutionizing trade finance by offering blockchain-based transparency and liquidity solutions to the global mining and industrial sectors. The integration of DeFi and tokenized finance into copper and silver commodity trading will set a new industry standard, allowing seamless, secure, and decentralized financial management."This Letter of Intent marks a significant step in ARAX's strategy to digitize and decentralize commodity trading. By integrating @Copper Namibia into our blockchain-powered trade finance ecosystem, we are not only securing high-value resources connected to unique digital assets but also enabling more efficient, transparent, and profitable industrial processing solutions," said Michael Loubser, CEO of ARAX Holdings Corp.ARAX and @Copper Namibia will now proceed with due diligence, structuring, and regulatory processes to finalize the transaction. Further updates will be provided as developments progress.About ARAX Holdings Corp.ARAX Holdings Corp. is a global leader in Blockchain as a Platform (BaaP) solutions, specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi), asset tokenization, ESG compliance, and enterprise blockchain integrations.Through its Core Blockchain, CorePass, Totams ERP & Asset Management Platform and Lunao Mesh technology, ARAX is redefining the future of digital asset management and decentralized trade finance.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Media Contact NameARAX Holdings Corp.EmailSafe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995Certain statements contained in this report may be construed as“forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the“Act”). All statements that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements.” The words“estimate,”“project,”“intends,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“believes” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of these statements. Investors should consider this cautionary statement and furthermore, no assurance can be made that the transaction described in this Report will be consummated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company also undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

