EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

IMMOFINANZ becomes CPI Europe

30.01.2025 / 14:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Corporate News

Vienna, 30 January 2025 IMMOFINANZ becomes CPI Europe Today's extraordinary general meeting adopted the renaming of IMMOFINANZ AG to CPI Europe AG on the basis of the amended proposed by the majority shareholder CPI Property Group. With the new name, the company's affiliation with CPI Property Group will also be clearly evident externally, thus supporting the brand identity and the strategic positioning as one of Europe's leading real estate groups. The entry of the new company name in the Company Register is expected to take place in March 2025. In addition, following the successful squeeze-out of S IMMO AG, Vladislav Jirka and Matej Csenky, previously members of the Supervisory Board of S IMMO AG, were newly elected to the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG at the extraordinary general meeting. The Supervisory Board now consists of six members elected by the shareholders' meeting and two members delegated by the Works Council: Miroslava Greštiaková (Chairwoman), Martin Matula (Vice-Chairman), Iveta Krašovicová, Matúš Sura, Vladislav Jirka and Matej Csenky, as well as Philipp Amadeus Obermair and Anton Weichselbaum. On IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ Group is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios. IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 470 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 8.0 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: For additional information contact: Simone Korbelius

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291

M +43 (0)699 1685 7291

...

... 1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria



30.01.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291 Fax: +43 1 88090 - 8291 E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 WKN: A2JN9W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 2077433

End of News EQS News Service