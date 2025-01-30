عربي


1/30/2025

Vienna, 30 January 2025

IMMOFINANZ becomes CPI Europe

Today's extraordinary general meeting adopted the renaming of IMMOFINANZ AG to CPI Europe AG on the basis of the amended resolution proposed by the majority shareholder CPI Property Group. With the new name, the company's affiliation with CPI Property Group will also be clearly evident externally, thus supporting the brand identity and the strategic positioning as one of Europe's leading real estate groups.

The entry of the new company name in the Company Register is expected to take place in March 2025.

In addition, following the successful squeeze-out of S IMMO AG, Vladislav Jirka and Matej Csenky, previously members of the Supervisory Board of S IMMO AG, were newly elected to the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG at the extraordinary general meeting. The Supervisory Board now consists of six members elected by the shareholders' meeting and two members delegated by the Works Council: Miroslava Greštiaková (Chairwoman), Martin Matula (Vice-Chairman), Iveta Krašovicová, Matúš Sura, Vladislav Jirka and Matej Csenky, as well as Philipp Amadeus Obermair and Anton Weichselbaum.

On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ Group is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios. IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 470 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR 8.0 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under:

