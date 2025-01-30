Coursedog Appoints Seasoned Edtech Leader Ben Gardner As Chief Customer Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are very fortunate to welcome Ben Gardner as our new Chief Customer Officer," said Andrew Rosen, CEO of Coursedog. "Ben's extensive experience and proven track record in delivering to higher education will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and deepen our partnerships with institutions internationally. His deep understanding of customer needs, his ability to develop high-performing teams, and his experience in leading large-scale customer success initiatives make him the ideal choice to elevate the Coursedog customer experience."

Since the Coursedog integrates with all major Student Information Systems and offers solutions for modernizing how institutions manage academic operations, Gardner noted that, "Student Information Systems have been developed over decades to support specific legacy business processes. This has created significant opportunities for solutions that can streamline the use of stored data and foster more effective, outcome-oriented workflows. I have collaborated with numerous higher education leaders to tackle change management challenges and understand the value they can unlock with Coursedog's Academic Operations Platform which can yield substantial benefits, especially in today's fast-evolving educational environment."

Gardner is eager to enhance Coursedog's already significant impact on higher education, leveraging his background to help its more than 300 customers remove barriers to student success through streamlined academic operations. On his move to Coursedog, he commented that, "modernizing the infrastructure around your SIS to accomplish outsized outcomes that benefit your student populations and organizational goals is no easy task, but Coursedog is the far-and-away leader in the market enabling institutions to achieve these goals."

About Coursedog: A four-time Forbes Top 500 Startup Employer, Coursedog is the Intelligent Academic Operations Platform for higher education. Built on a layer of actionable analytics and seamless integrations with every major SIS, Coursedog unifies how higher ed manages scheduling, curriculum, catalogs, assessment, and more.

SOURCE Coursedog